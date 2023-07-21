Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot Praises Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard King: A Positive Outlook for the Gaming Industry

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot Applauds Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard King

Much attention has been focused on Microsoft’s recent acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard King and its implications for consumers. However, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has now weighed in on the deal, expressing his positive outlook on the merger’s potential impact.

During an earnings call, Guillemot said, “I think it’s great news that the deal went through because it really shows the power of intellectual property (IP) and where the industry is headed. Therefore, there will be many opportunities for all companies in the future.”

Guillemot also emphasized the growing value of IP, noting that it can now be leveraged across multiple platforms, including console, PC, and mobile. He sees this as an opportunity for IP to become a truly global brand, reaching audiences worldwide. “It’s a fantastic opportunity,” he added.

Moreover, Guillemot highlighted the significance of the mobile aspect of the Activision deal. Microsoft’s recognition of this aspect aligns with Ubisoft’s own investments in the mobile gaming market. According to Guillemot, all these factors will contribute to the growth of the company’s value.

Ubisoft has been proactive in its exploration of the mobile gaming space. In the current fiscal year alone, it has already launched popular titles such as Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, The Division Resurgence, and Rainbow Six Mobile. This strategy aligns with the increasingly important role of mobile gaming in the industry, making Ubisoft well-positioned to reap the benefits of the evolving landscape.

The Ubisoft CEO’s positive sentiments toward the merger reflect his confidence in the opportunities that lie ahead. With the gaming industry constantly evolving and expanding, it seems Ubisoft is embracing the potential for growth and success in the wake of Microsoft’s acquisition.

As discussions around the merger continue, it remains to be seen how other publishers and game developers will respond. However, Guillemot’s support of the deal highlights the potential benefits that can be achieved through strategic collaborations within the gaming industry.

What are your thoughts on Ubisoft’s perspective regarding the merger? Do you agree with Guillemot’s optimistic outlook on the future opportunities for all companies involved?

