by admin
The American Entertainment Software Association has confirmed that it will hold E3 exhibition activities from June 13th to 16th, and will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center to present it in the form of a physical exhibition

Compared with Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo, which may not participate in the exhibition this year, Ubisoft said that if the E3 exhibition event is held smoothly this year, it will participate in the exhibition.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said in an earlier financial report meeting that if the E3 exhibition event resumes its physical form this year, it will participate in the exhibition.

ReedPop, the organizer of this year’s E3 2023, subsequently issued a statement, stating that E3 2023 will be held as scheduled, and is currently making relevant preparations, and more details of the exhibition are expected to be announced later.

The American Entertainment Software Association has confirmed that it will hold E3 exhibition activities from June 13th to 16th, and will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center to present it in the form of a physical exhibition, and cooperate with ReedPop, the organizer of the PAX game exhibition event, It will also increase the duration of the E3 exhibition expected to start next year to 4 days, and open general gamers to visit in the last two days, but the specific exhibition area is still only open to game industry, media and analysts to visit.

