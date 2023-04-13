it’s time. Ubisoft+, which has been shouted for a while, appears to be coming to the Xbox platform. Ubisoft’s official website has revealed clues.

On an advertisement page of Ubisoft+ official website, there is an advertisement icon of “Play Ubisoft+ on Xbox Console”, but clicking on the link can only see an unpublished page.

That is to say, Ubisoft+ on the Xbox platform is almost expected, because in May 2022, the Ubisoft+ subscription service will first be available on PlayStation Plus under the name “Ubisoft+ Classics”. Ubisoft had previously announced that it would eventually be launched on the Xbox platform.

Fast forward to January this year, and Ubisoft once again announced that Ubisoft+ will be on the Xbox platform in the future. But the time is still undecided.

In any case, the footsteps are approaching, and it is only a matter of finally making it public.

Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+, was formerly known as Uplay+, and the name change was completed in December 2020. Currently, in addition to Windows PC and Amazon Luna, it is also available on PS5 and PS4 platforms through PlayStation Plus.