Home Technology Ubisoft+ looks to be coming to Xbox soon, official website preview | 4Gamers
Technology

Ubisoft+ looks to be coming to Xbox soon, official website preview | 4Gamers

by admin
Ubisoft+ looks to be coming to Xbox soon, official website preview | 4Gamers

it’s time. Ubisoft+, which has been shouted for a while, appears to be coming to the Xbox platform. Ubisoft’s official website has revealed clues.

On an advertisement page of Ubisoft+ official website, there is an advertisement icon of “Play Ubisoft+ on Xbox Console”, but clicking on the link can only see an unpublished page.

That is to say, Ubisoft+ on the Xbox platform is almost expected, because in May 2022, the Ubisoft+ subscription service will first be available on PlayStation Plus under the name “Ubisoft+ Classics”. Ubisoft had previously announced that it would eventually be launched on the Xbox platform.

Fast forward to January this year, and Ubisoft once again announced that Ubisoft+ will be on the Xbox platform in the future. But the time is still undecided.

In any case, the footsteps are approaching, and it is only a matter of finally making it public.

Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+, was formerly known as Uplay+, and the name change was completed in December 2020. Currently, in addition to Windows PC and Amazon Luna, it is also available on PS5 and PS4 platforms through PlayStation Plus.

See also  Tired of living on Earth? One mission will search for habitable planets on Alpha Centauri

You may also like

The first beta version of Android 14 is...

Retrofit car: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, DAB+ &...

The maturation of Italian fintech driven by payments,...

GIGABYTE Launches GeForce RTX 4070 Series Graphics Cards...

How the Convicted Theranos Founder Duped Investors

Twitter changes name to X Corp. Musk starts...

Esprinet certified EDGE for equity, diversity and gender...

Juice mission, the launch of the probe towards...

iOS 16.4.1 battery life report released, iPhone performance...

song lyrics arrive on iOS and Andro…

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy