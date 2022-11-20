The Ubisoft Store will hold a Black Friday sale from now on, and this sale will last until November 30. During the event, consumers can purchase designated Ubisoft games at a discounted price of at least 20%.

Black Friday deals include:

“Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age”, “Far Cry 6” and “Rainbow Six: Siege” special discount of 33%.

15% off “Far Cry 3”, 24% off “Spy: Blacklist”, 25% off “Assassin’s Creed: Rogue”.

In addition, during the sale period, consumers can go to the Ubisoft Store to receive the first generation of “Sea of ​​Spy” for free to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series of games.

During the sale period, consumers can also enjoy a 50% discount on the first month of subscribing to Ubisoft+. The Ubisoft+ subscription service is currently available on the PC platform, and will also be available on the PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the future. Ubisoft+ offers more than 100 Ubisoft games, including the latest releases such as Rage of the Sea, which is playable on its first day, as well as classic titles, as well as a variety of premium versions, additional content packs and bonuses.

Players can also use the code “FRIDAY20” to subscribe to “Rocksmith+” for three months at a discounted price of 20%, enjoying the huge track library provided by the service and the fun of learning guitar without restrictions.

Further reading:

The cumulative global sales of the flight shooting game “Air Combat 7: Skies Unknown” exceeded 4 million sets!Director Kono Kazutoshi sent a letter of thanks

Ubisoft Reveals Four Green Game Events Ahead of COP27 UN Climate Change Conference