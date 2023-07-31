UGREEN DigiNest Cube/Pro buy cheap from 77€ (07/2023)

Both socket solutions offer their advantages. But this also means that both sockets are very well suited to conveniently upgrade the workplace with a few sockets and charging options right on the table.

Anyone who has ever set up a home office workstation or their gaming desk will have learned one thing: you can never have enough sockets. This can be solved either with meter-long socket strips or with space-saving hubs like this UGREEN Diginest Cube/Pro. You can buy the multi-purpose power strip for a price 76,99€ on Amazon.de.

Technical data at a glance

UGREEN DigiNest ProUGREEN DigiNest CubePerformance100 Watt USB3680W AC Sockets65 Watt USB3680W AC Socketsconnections2x Steckdose3x USB-C1x USB-A3x Steckdose2x USB-C2x USB-ADimensions13,7 x 5,8 x 8,5 cm8 x 8 x 8 cm

UGREEN DigiNest Cube

Small and compact

The DigiNest Cube is a 8 x 8 x 8cm cube, which provides a lot of connections for its compact size. So you get on the small storage space 3x normal sockets, two USB-C ports and two USB-A Ports. In addition, the device has a 1.8m power cord.

Performance

The maximal The manufacturer specifies the output power of the sockets with the usual 3680 watts at. That should easily be enough for the everyday objects that you connect here. Over USB can be up to 65 watts pull out of the small cube. As is usual with multiple USB ports, the charging power is also divided here if more than one port is used.

GaN III and Safe

The UGREEN DigiNest Cube is with the GaN III Technologie equipped, which according to UGREEN promises compact size, fast charging and better heat dissipation. Furthermore, the manufacturer offers the all-round feel-good package when it comes to device security. You install one in the power supply overheat protection, a Over Voltage Protection, Overcharge Protection, Short Circuit Protection, etc.

UGREEN DigiNest Pro

Bigger, with fewer ports

The DigiNest Pro is included Dimensions of 13.7 x 5.8 x 8.5 cm larger than the Cube version. What is striking here is that although the power supply is larger, fewer normal floor sockets and the same number of USB ports are installed. That’s how you get up at the end two normal sockets, 3x USB-C Ports and a USB-A port. The power cord is here as well 1,8 m lang.

Performance

The two sockets on the DigiNest Pro also supply one max. output power of 3680 watts. Here you have more power available per device. Over USB-C can be 100 watts suck from the power adapter, the power is divided again here if you should use all USB ports.

Security and charging technology

Both power supplies are completely the same here, because the Pro version is also installed GaN III Ladetechnologie and the security measures remain the same. Which means that you can also have one here overheat protection, a Overvoltage protection, protection against Overcharge, short circuit protection and a few more.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Both power supplies from UGREEN actually offer everything you need to supply your workplace with electricity. Although it is not enough to handle the power supply alone, in combination with a 3-way plug you should be able to operate a PC and everything that goes with it without any problems. The bottom line is that you get a strong solution, no matter which device you choose.

