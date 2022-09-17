2022/9/17 – Oaks & Jabs are back on schedule and bringing some fresh international & local sounds

Show notes

Oaks & Jabs are back on schedule and bringing some fresh international & local sounds.

Playlist:

You Never Know by Randy Mason & Ganesboro

More Glory by YC & Jkzn

Yes! HE Saved Us! (JESUS) by HHWC X Krosswerdz

Nothing Can Stop Us by Zero & DAE

LESSGETTIT by Revive The Youth ft. Jason Mendis

The Best (Newselph Remix) by Sivion ft. DJ Manwell

Woah by CHANJE

Fallen Stars by Sareem Poems & Madi

Matters of Man (Newselph Remix) by Sareem Poems ft. Chris Orrick

Perfect Love by Sole Option ft. Tolu

Believe (Didn’t You Know) by Proverb Newsome ft. Dwight Hernandez

K38 by Mr. J. Medeiros

Free & Forgiven by Terror Firma

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/818

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio

www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH

www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

Hosts

Guests

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

