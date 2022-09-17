2022/9/17 – Oaks & Jabs are back on schedule and bringing some fresh international & local sounds

Show notes
Oaks & Jabs are back on schedule and bringing some fresh international & local sounds.
Playlist:
You Never Know by Randy Mason & Ganesboro
More Glory by YC & Jkzn
Yes! HE Saved Us! (JESUS) by HHWC X Krosswerdz
Nothing Can Stop Us by Zero & DAE
LESSGETTIT by Revive The Youth ft. Jason Mendis
The Best (Newselph Remix) by Sivion ft. DJ Manwell
Woah by CHANJE
Fallen Stars by Sareem Poems & Madi
Matters of Man (Newselph Remix) by Sareem Poems ft. Chris Orrick
Perfect Love by Sole Option ft. Tolu
Believe (Didn’t You Know) by Proverb Newsome ft. Dwight Hernandez
K38 by Mr. J. Medeiros
Free & Forgiven by Terror Firma
