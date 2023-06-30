UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal Allows Review Process as Microsoft Fights to Complete Activision Blizzard King Acquisition

Title: UK’s Competition and Markets Authority’s Opposition to Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard King Leads to Review Process

Introduction

In a recent development, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opposed Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard King. This move, by the CMA, has led Microsoft to initiate a review process to challenge the decision and seek approval for the merger.

CMA’s Attempt to Delay Proceedings Blocked

The CMA had sought to postpone the trial until October, possibly to allow more time for preparation or gathering evidence. However, the UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) has stepped in and blocked the CMA’s attempt to further delay the hearing. CAT has highlighted the importance of the issue and believes that one month will be sufficient for relevant lawyers to analyze the case material.

CAT’s Statement

CAT emphasized that while the matter at hand requires a thorough examination of substantial material, with the availability of competent legal teams and the CMA’s internal support, one month should be enough time to ensure a proper defense of the CMA’s application. CAT expressed confidence in the abilities of the legal team and their capacity to handle the complexity of the case effectively.

Implications and the Upcoming Retrial

With the CAT’s decision, it has been confirmed that a retrial will proceed in order to determine whether the UK should approve or continue to block the mega merger. The retrial is set to commence at the end of the coming month. This indicates that despite any potential lack of preparation on the CMA’s part, the legal process will proceed, giving all stakeholders a fair chance to present their arguments.

Outcomes and Conclusion

The question of whether the CMA’s opposition will be overturned or if Microsoft’s mega-deal will remain blocked on UK shores is a matter of speculation. As the retrial approaches, both Microsoft and the CMA will strive to present strong cases in support of their respective positions. The ultimate decision will shape the landscape of the gaming industry and have far-reaching consequences for all parties involved.

Only time will tell if the review process will alter the CMA’s stance on the acquisition or uphold Microsoft’s hopes of expanding its market presence through this landmark deal. The retrial is expected to shed light on the matter and provide further clarity on the future of the proposed merger in the UK.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

