Unveiling the Characters of ‘Dragon 7 Gaiden Hero No Name’: Exploring the Connection between Akame and Kiryu

SEGA Releases Information on Characters in New Action-Adventure Game “Dragon 7 Gaiden Hero No Name”

SEGA has recently shared details about the characters in their upcoming action-adventure game titled “Dragon 7 Gaiden Hero No Name”. The game will be available on multiple platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam.

One of the main characters introduced is Cangtian Hori “Akame”, a member of the powerful house “Akame” located in Osaka Sotenbori. The city is known for its bustling nightlife and is the setting for much of the game’s story. It is expected that Akame’s presence in the game will have a significant influence on the plot and the protagonist, Kiryu.

The story revolves around Kiryu, who becomes involved in an incident during a mission assigned by Daidaiji. It is during this mission that he encounters Akame, a mysterious woman with extensive knowledge of the underworld in Sotenbori.

Akame operates a network called the “Akame Network”, which is composed of homeless friends who provide her with valuable information. She also takes on high-risk commissions that others are unwilling to handle, making her a formidable force in the underworld.

Kiryu and Akame begin to work together, assisting each other in the various tasks assigned to them by the “All Things House”. Throughout their journey, their friendship grows stronger as they face and overcome challenges related to the criminal underworld.

In addition to Akame, the game also introduces various members of the “Daoji School” who are connected to Kiryu. One such character is Hanawa, Kiryu’s manager and a special agent within the Daidaiji faction. Other characters associated with Kiryu include the administrator Yoshimura and the chief of the Daidoji faction, who is portrayed by Zhong Boshi.

The game promises an immersive and action-packed experience, with intriguing characters and an engaging storyline. Players can expect to explore the depths of the underworld and witness the evolving friendship between Akame and Kiryu.

“Dragon 7 Gaiden Hero No Name” will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam. The release date is set for November 9, 2023, with a suggested price of NT$1190/HK$298 for the regular version. The game is developed and published by SEGA.

Fans of action-adventure games can look forward to diving into the world of “Dragon 7 Gaiden Hero No Name” and experiencing the thrilling gameplay and intricate storyline it has to offer. Stay tuned for more updates and reviews as the release date approaches.

© SEGA

