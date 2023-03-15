Garmin

A variety of Garmin sports watches on Amazon are on sale at special prices, including the popular entry-level Instinct Solar, which is equipped with a solar charging mirror, so you don’t need to manually charge for a long time under sufficient light, and there are also advanced models Fenix ​​6 Pro and Fenix ​​6 Sapphire, which Equipped with more functions to help training, it is suitable for experienced hikers or exercisers.

Instinct Solar

The Garmin Instinct sports watch Solar version with a solar charging mirror greatly extends the original battery life. The official said that when the power saving mode is turned on, as long as there is light, it can almost move forever. When the smart watch mode is turned on, it can also be used under sufficient light conditions The maximum continuous use is about 50 days, which is more than 3 times that of Instinct itself.

In addition, in terms of functions, Instinct Solar continues to provide users with complete positioning and monitoring functions. In addition to supporting GPS, GLONASS and GALILEO three satellite positionings, it also has body monitoring functions such as heart rate monitoring and pulse oximeter sensors, and 3 Equipped with an electronic compass and a barometric altimeter, the design of the watch body conforms to the US military standard MIL-STD-810G, so you don’t have to be afraid even if you accidentally encounter an impact or fall into the water during use.

Garmin Instinct Solar is currently on sale on Amazon at a special price, from the original price of US$350 to only US$240.

Fenix 6 Pro

Garmin’s Fenix ​​6 Pro adopts the form of topographic map in the map function, and also shows the topographical features. Compared with the general linear map, it is more detailed and accurate. It cooperates with the satellite positioning system to ensure that the user can obtain the most information. In terms of health detection, it is equipped with a new generation of wrist heart rate and Pulse Ox pulse oximetry functions, which supports advanced sleep monitoring and high altitude adaptation. The altitude data, combined with key factors such as uphill and downhill, physical condition, etc., provide runners with a more informative pace strategy.

In terms of materials, Fenix ​​6 Pro uses strong materials to improve durability. The 1.3-inch screen is covered with Gorilla Glass DX for protection. According to official data, it can be used for 14 days in daily mode after being fully charged, and it has a battery life of up to 36 hours after turning on GPS.

Fenix ​​6 Pro is now discounted from US$600 to US$409 on Amazon, saving US$191.

Fenix 6X Sapphire

Fenix ​​6X Sapphire is basically the same as the above-mentioned Fenix ​​6 Pro in terms of basic functions, the difference is that it uses a sapphire glass mirror on the surface, which has an advantage in scratch resistance. In addition, it has also added a speed sensor, and the screen size has also increased to 1.4 inches. Garmin said that its battery capacity has been increased to 21 days of battery life when using smart watch mode, and there is also GPS mode. Up to 60 hours.

Now Fenix ​​6X Sapphire on Amazon is reduced from the original price of US$750 to US$420, a big discount of US$330.

