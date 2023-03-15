Malaysian movie star Michelle Yeoh recently won an Oscar, becoming the first Asian to win this honor. Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, talked about “China’s rise” in his congratulatory article, and said that people of Chinese and Asian descent will definitely receive more attention and attention from all over the world. The result was ridiculed by netizens.

After Michelle Yeoh won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her starring role in The Universe, Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of “Global Times”, posted a message on her personal Weibo account this Sunday (12th) to congratulate Michelle Yeoh. The post wrote that China is rising and Asia is rising. Chinese and Asian people will definitely receive more attention and attention in the world, as well as respect and complicated treatment. It also said that people with Chinese blood and cultural civilization genes all over the world, no matter where you are today, which country your ancestors are Chinese from.

Some netizens wrote in a message, first of all, congratulations to Michelle Yeoh, and second, he is not Chinese, so don’t give yourself money. Another netizen left a message: Since Lao Hu admires it so much, why can’t we see that movie? At this time, some netizens immediately reminded, don’t say it, don’t die.

Current affairs commentator Cai Shenkun said in an interview with our station on Wednesday that no matter what news the Chinese media reports, they will guide readers to follow the official position and grasp the direction of public opinion. He said: “It always makes people feel that the outstanding Chinese overseas have inherited the genes of Chinese civilization, and they are proud of the achievements they have made today. They can always find places to give themselves money, which I think is really funny .”

Most of the Chinese media described Michelle Yeoh’s identity as an “Asian actor”, and also highlighted that “Michelle Yeoh was born in Fujian, China, and was born in a wealthy Chinese family in Malaysia.”

Malaysian movie star Michelle Yeoh won an Oscar and Hu Xijin talked about “China’s rise” and was ridiculed by netizens. (Screenshot of Weibo)



Many outstanding Chinese became famous after leaving China

According to reports, Michelle Yeoh’s ancestors fled Fujian before the establishment of the Communist Party of China in 1949 and traveled across the ocean to settle in Malaysia.

Cai Shenkun said: “When their ancestors fled from disasters and escaped from this land, it is easy to understand if you look at it from this perspective. If they hadn’t escaped from this land, how could there be so many outstanding Chinese. After 1949, so many overseas An outstanding Chinese, he will now be labeled (Chinese) and belong to his own name.”

Some netizens responded to Hu Xijin’s tweets, shouting “Thank God, Michelle Yeoh’s ancestors escaped communist China after 1949”, and some netizens asked Hu Xijin “Fentanyl gave you this excitement”?

The CCP imprisons people’s ideology and culture, and they are extremely unconfident

Lu Nan, a current affairs commentator, told this station that the prevailing culture in China now is that no matter what achievements the Chinese make in the fields of economy, culture, education, or science and art, the authorities will try to put gold on their faces, even at the expense of making fakes. He said: “I think the essence is the extreme lack of self-confidence in the culture. For example, Chinese football has become more and more stinky. In the past, foreigners were hired as coaches, and some athletes were even sent back after training abroad. There is no way to solve the problem.”

Lu Nan said that Beijing invited American skier Gu Ailing to represent China in international competitions. Its purpose is also to put gold on the face of relevant Chinese departments: “The example of Michelle Yeoh is also very obvious. When China’s culture and ideas are all imprisoned, it is impossible to have a dazzling artistic achievement. What should I do? I will try to make friends everywhere. Because I can’t train such actors myself, art requires freedom of thought.”

Zhang Jianping, a commentator in Yixing, Jiangsu, believes that in terms of education and propaganda, the Chinese government has used various methods to influence people’s values ​​for a long time in order to prove that the socialist system is superior to the West.

Reporter: Gu Ting Editor in charge: Chen Meihua Xu Shuting Web editor: Ruizhe

