It’s getting interesting again on the wet mop market. The UWANT X100 owns two roles and also can cutting hairlike the Shunzao Z11 Max in the cordless vacuum cleaners. The dry mode reminiscent of the Roborock Dyad and also stands by itself.

New best price! You can get the wet vacuum cleaner right now on Geekbuying.com thanks Coupon for 196,57 € from a eu-lager on offer.

It’s getting exciting again, but seen from that perspective, it never got boring on the wiper vacuum cleaner market. Still relatively unknown in Germany, the manufacturer UWANT is now trying to bring its latest model to customers who have functions that no other model currently has. The UWANT X100 gives it away for a price 196,57€ on Geekbuying.com

Technical specifications

battery pack 4000mAh Maximum operating time ca. 50min engine power 250W Charging time approx. 4h water tank 600ml recovery tank 600ml Dimensions 28,2 x 24,6 x 113,9 cm Weight 5,24kg

We are all familiar with wiper vacuum cleaners by now. At least that’s what we thought, because the UWANT X100 brings a lot of familiar, but also novelties with itself and that’s exactly what I’m going to take a closer look at.

Unfortunately, you can’t find anything about how high the suction power is. We can only speculate, let’s see how it performs in practice.

For the first time included in the scope of delivery of the UWANT X100

First of all, the box of the X100 is huge, but it has everything in it and a little bit more than you would expect.

Next to the battery-powered vacuum wiper itself is the cleaning tray with the charging port.

an additional brush roll

A cleaning tool consisting of a brush and knife

a small measuring cup

an additional Hepa filter for the water tank

and the operating instructions (also in German)

Test reports / experiences / opinions

For setting up the UWANT X100

Equipped is the recovery tank as with most wet mop vacuum cleaners with one Hepa-Filter. This can also be removed and washed out. Conveniently, a second filter to change is included in the scope of delivery. Here was also a collecting grid integrated into the tank, which can be easily removed. It catches the dirt and only lets the dirty water drain away. And you can just toss what you catch in the trash.

Much to water tank there is nothing to say. The tank has an opening into which you fill the water and two markings. The upper one shows you the maximum capacity of the tank and the second line is for self-cleaning, because at least that much has to be in if you want to use it.

But the most important are the Roll. Here there is direct two of which not only pick up dirt when moving forwards, but also backwards. This is very convenient. And there is also one more dry mode. More on that later.

By the way, the wheels are really easy to remove. In addition, this wet floor vacuum cleaner also has a dirt sensor and automatically adjusts the suction and wiping intensity to the degree of dirt on the floor.

The operation runs quite simply, over the two buttonsbuilt into the handle. The power button and the top one is to toggle through the different modes.

Of course you can nice screen don’t miss it, because here you will find all the information you need.

What exactly you will find there, during operation and the different modes:

And while loading:

But what is that? There is a on the charging cradle little knife attached, this serves to prevent the self-cleaning to cut hairthat may have wrapped around the roll. So far we only know that from cordless vacuum cleaners, such as the Shunzao Z11 Max and Z15. This is actually a novelty for wet mop vacuum cleaners.

In order to be able to guide it better, this wiper has a swivel, in order to get better under the cupboards. That’s how you have it 360° flexibility even for tricky spots.

And it stands by itself, you don’t have to lean it against anything or bring it to the loading point, no annoying bracket that you have to open separately. No, he stands by himself.

Wipe and dry in one step

In order to be able to test the UWANT X100, we need patches. So we were busy yesterday and have already Coffee spilled and let it dry overnight. Also, I have one more Spilled a fruity drink next to it to see if he smudges it while it’s still wet.

First of all I have the pure Wiping mode I tried it and I was amazed at how quickly the stains went away. Of course, with the dried ones you have to go over it several times, but he manages that quite easily. Mind you, I only have water in the tank without any detergent.

It is also easy to guide, or rather it pulls itself forward when wiping, which makes work easier. The dry mode was very exciting for me. And he works, the front roller wets or wipes and the second roller dries directly afterwards. That’s fascinating. However, this only works when moving forward, which is actually logical. So you can step on the floor again immediately after cleaning without getting wet feet.

edge cleaning

Edge cleaning always sounds great, but unfortunately it is often not convincing in practice. Unfortunately, that is also the case here. through the moving roles underneath you can Also move the sucker to the left and right and not just back and forth, which was still tedious for me. So it’s not easy and it still doesn’t come all the way to the edge. About an inch if he releases it, that’s the end of it. But at least more than other wet mop vacuum cleaners.

Everything is now clean and before you start the self-cleaning, you should empty the dirty water tank and refill the fresh water tank.

Incidentally, I wiped our entire office, which is still very small. And that’s what came out of it. 😮🙈 I would almost say it was a little dirty. But everything is gone.

Self-cleaning with cutting hair

To start self-cleaning, simply press a button once and off you go. Before it flushes, that moves little knives first from right to left and back to cut hair wrapped in this way.

And then he rinses and rinses and rinses, that takes a lot of time here. But the result is impressive, because the water is dirty and the rollers are clean.

After cleaning is before cleaning. Even if the self-cleaning cleans the rollers well, unfortunately the dirt stays somewhere else.

Here it is the area where the rear brush sits. A lot has collected here, but it can easily be wiped away with a kitchen towel. The two roll holders that are attached to the charging cradle are also practical. I would recommend that you always take the rollers out after cleaning and let them dry.

Conclusion: Buy the UWANT X100?

The UWANT X100 could do what that cleaning result concerns perfectly convincen, there’s nothing to complain about, except for the 1cm he doesn’t quite manage at the edge. But hardly anyone does. I find the guidance when wiping all the better, loose, easy, back and forth, that was really fun. One Novelty for wet mop vacuum cleanersis this hair clipperwhat before self-cleaning cuts the hairs that are wrapped around the brush in order to clean them afterwards.

Also the Dry mode is a great feature especially if you want to walk on the floors again immediately after cleaning. I really didn’t find anything that bothers me or that I missed about the device.

Spare parts are also easy to order, so you don’t have to worry about not finding anything.

Of course the question is the price of about 500 € justified? If you look at comparable models like the Tineco Floor one S5, I actually think it’s okay. And to be honest, there are always offers where you can make a bargain.