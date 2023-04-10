Peshawar : The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has refused to hold early elections in the province. The cabinet says that elections should be held in October itself.

According to New News, the supervisory cabinet meeting was chaired by the provincial minister Masood Shah in the absence of the chief minister, in which it was decided that elections are not possible due to the bad situation of law and order at the provincial level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Cabinet decided that a special letter would be sent to the Election Commission to hold the elections simultaneously with the general elections in the province.

The cabinet says that there are no funds for the elections and the security situation is not good, so immediate elections should not be held.