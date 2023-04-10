Home News Can’t hold immediate elections: Caretaker government’s clear denial
Can’t hold immediate elections: Caretaker government’s clear denial

A tribesman ballot casts his vote in a polling station for the first provincial elections in Jamrud, a town of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on July 20, 2019. – Pakistan’s tribal areas held their first ever provincial elections on July 20 amid high security, a key step bringing the northwestern region into the political mainstream after years of turmoil fuelled by militancy. (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED / AFP)

Peshawar : The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has refused to hold early elections in the province. The cabinet says that elections should be held in October itself.

According to New News, the supervisory cabinet meeting was chaired by the provincial minister Masood Shah in the absence of the chief minister, in which it was decided that elections are not possible due to the bad situation of law and order at the provincial level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Cabinet decided that a special letter would be sent to the Election Commission to hold the elections simultaneously with the general elections in the province.

The cabinet says that there are no funds for the elections and the security situation is not good, so immediate elections should not be held.

