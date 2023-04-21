Vectra AI, visibility to stop cyber attacks

Companies are often unable to keep up with cybercriminals. As Massimiliano Galvagna, Country Manager for Italy of Vectra AI points out, greater visibility could stop cyber attacks sooner.

When it comes to detecting threats and spotting attacks, visibility is key. Through technology, people and processes, organizations must maximize their visibility into the whole ecosystem enterprise: from endpoints to servers, networks to cloud providers, to web app servers. Organizations are often unable to keep up with cybercriminals and can only detect signs of a breach in the presence of lateral movement on the network or egregious attacks such as ransomware. At this point it’s already too late, but greater visibility could have stopped the attacker sooner.

How to build cyber resilience

Security analysts need technology that can provide actionable intelligence that monitors network activity. Having a lot of data available is essential, but if analysts are not able to obtain useful information on the signs of attack, the movements of cybercriminals will go unnoticed. Equip yourself with a good one intelligence it means gaining more visibility, and that can help spot early signs of attack, which is the best way to build cyber resilience.

Stop cyberattacks first

Furthermore, it is essential to change mentality in matters of security, going beyond an approach based on prevention alone. Accepting the idea that, despite all the precautions, a cyber attack will occur puts you in a position to be able to detect it quickly. And that can be the difference between taking small damage or ending up with a completely destroyed net.

Evaluate costs based on the value of the solutions

In terms of budget, organizations should look at the value of the solutions, to strengthen security in the most effective and efficient way. For example, adopting technology that gives security analysts visibility into all digital aspects of the corporate environment will help them respond to incidents much more quick and accurate. Ensuring security for your organization does not necessarily mean activating a complex or expensive process. If the company does not have a complete security team, it can integrate its skills with Managed Detection and Response services and rely on dedicated teams active 24/7.

Criticism not to be underestimated

In fact, limiting the resources dedicated to security does not lead to real savings. When threat detection and visibility are sidelined for budgetary reasons, organizations more often than not find themselves having to shell out more money to recover from attacks than they would have spent on threat detection tools.

How to behave after a data breach

In the event that a data breach occurs, the organization’s overall management must adopt a crisis management strategy. A path that clearly communicates the nature of the incident, both internally to your employees and externally to regulators, customers and partners. There transparency it must be at the heart of this dialogue, so that all stakeholders can plan next actions and react accordingly.

More visibility to stop cyberattacks sooner

The key is to have a positive approach to failure. And strike the right balance between regularly sharing important updates with your stakeholders and over-communicating. It’s best not to give too much information when the incident is ongoing and answers aren’t yet available. Management should also consider conducting cyber-attack response drills throughout the organization. By performing regular drills, employees will be prepared on the necessary actions to take following an incident.

The role of employees to stop cyber attacks first

It is also essential to adopt a corporate culture proactive in the field of computer security. Employees should be encouraged to report every possible sign of suspicious activity they encounter on their devices, no matter how small it may seem. This way, security teams are alerted to potential breaches on all fronts.