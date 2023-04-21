Recipe “Cherry tomatoes with salmon filling and wild garlic cream” | > – Guide

Person(in)
Ingredients:
-
3
Bund
wild garlic
-
1
Bund
Parsely
-
1
Prise
Zucker
-
1
Prise
Salt
-
0.5
TL
Chili flakes or chili powder
-
4
HE
olive oil or rapeseed oil
-
200
g
sour cream
-
300
g
Magerjoghurt
-
1
shot
White wine
-
1
Bio-Citron
-
16
cherry tomatoes
-
150
g
(skinless) salmon fillet
-
Salt
-
Pfeffer
-
olive oil
Wash and dry the wild garlic and parsley thoroughly. Roughly chop the leaves and finely puree with a little vegetable oil in a kitchen blender. Season with salt, 1 pinch of sugar and chilli. Put the paste in a saucepan and mix with the yoghurt, crème fraîche and white wine, heating up slightly. Season with salt, lemon juice and zest.
Cut the top off each tomato. Cut the inner flesh with a knife, then scoop it out with a teaspoon. Wash the salmon well, dry and remove the bones. Finely dice the salmon meat with a knife and season with salt and pepper. Carefully fill the salmon cubes into the tomatoes and press down slightly. Place the filled tomatoes in a pan or ovenproof dish and coat with a little olive oil. Turn on the top heat grill of the oven and gratinate the tomatoes for 4-5 minutes.
Serve:
Place the wild garlic cream on plates and place the grilled tomatoes on top.
