Recipe “Cherry tomatoes with salmon filling and wild garlic cream” | > – Guide





by Rainer Sass



–

+ Person(in)

Ingredients:



3

Bund





wild garlic





1

Bund





Parsely





1

Prise





Zucker





1

Prise





Salt





0.5

TL





Chili flakes or chili powder





4

HE





olive oil or rapeseed oil





200

g





sour cream





300

g





Magerjoghurt





1

shot





White wine





1









Bio-Citron





16









cherry tomatoes





150

g





(skinless) salmon fillet













Salt













Pfeffer













olive oil



Wash and dry the wild garlic and parsley thoroughly. Roughly chop the leaves and finely puree with a little vegetable oil in a kitchen blender. Season with salt, 1 pinch of sugar and chilli. Put the paste in a saucepan and mix with the yoghurt, crème fraîche and white wine, heating up slightly. Season with salt, lemon juice and zest.

Cut the top off each tomato. Cut the inner flesh with a knife, then scoop it out with a teaspoon. Wash the salmon well, dry and remove the bones. Finely dice the salmon meat with a knife and season with salt and pepper. Carefully fill the salmon cubes into the tomatoes and press down slightly. Place the filled tomatoes in a pan or ovenproof dish and coat with a little olive oil. Turn on the top heat grill of the oven and gratinate the tomatoes for 4-5 minutes.

Serve:

Place the wild garlic cream on plates and place the grilled tomatoes on top.







THE! | broadcast date | 04/21/2023

