Estimates confirmed: investments in venture capital in Italy in 2022 have exceeded the milestone of two billion euros. With a collection of 2,080 million, Italian start-ups and scale-ups score a +67,3% compared to 1,243 million in 2021, in contrast with more mature ecosystems in Europe, such as the UK and Germany, where invested volumes have remained substantially stable. This is what emerges from the EY Venture Capital Barometer, an annual study by EY.

«In general, venture capital investments in Italy have increased in recent years, but still remain lower than in other European countries such as Germany, France or Spain. There are also fewer active venture capital funds in Italy» Gianluca Galgano, startup and venture capital leader of EY in Italy, who continues: «To reduce the gap between the Italian ecosystem and that of the more advanced countries in this asset class, in fact , it is essential to join the forces of all stakeholders in order to encourage and develop projects capable of affecting Italy’s competitiveness. Therefore, not only the central role of universities, accelerators and incubators, research centers, investors from so-called business angels to more institutional funds, but the more active presence of large companies becomes fundamental».

What are the most active sectors?

From a sector point of view, fintech takes the lead with 712 million raised thanks to the Satispay and Scalapay rounds. This is followed by energy & recycling with approximately 346 million raised, represented almost entirely by Newcleo. In third and fourth place, health & life sciences and proptech, with 284 and 172 million respectively. In last position, down sharply compared to last year, is foodtech with 119 million.

What estimates for 2023?

«We expect for 2023 to maintain significant growth rates as regards investment in start-ups and scale-ups. If, on the one hand, the overall economic climate is expected to deteriorate compared to the past year, we note a greater maturity of the system and initiatives that are destined to have positive impacts for the near future. We also believe that in the coming months the so-called Corporate Venture Capital activity will be further structured by medium-large sized companies. In the light of the factors mentioned, the objective for 2023 can be assumed to exceed an overall volume of deposits of at least 3 billion euros (i.e. exceed 0.15% of GDP), continuing the growth trend that our country can certainly and must maintain» concludes Marco Daviddi, strategy & transactions markets leader Europe West of EY.