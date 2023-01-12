[The Epoch Times, January 11, 2023]Just as Xi Jinping was devastated by the “blank paper revolution”, the outbreak of the epidemic, and the “firework revolution”, the voices of scolding, anti-Xi, and anti-Xi once again rang out at home and abroad , Four things that are intrinsically related and worthy of attention have emerged in the CCP’s officialdom.

1. Fu Zhenghua’s “Television Confession”

On January 7, Fu Zhenghua, the instigator of the CCP’s “television confession,” the former deputy minister of public security, the minister of justice, and the “number one cruel official” of the CCP, appeared again in the anti-corruption feature film broadcast by CCTV, and “repented” of his crimes.

The feature film stated that in 2008, Fu Zhenghua met Sun Lijun, then deputy director of the General Office of the Ministry of Public Security, during his tenure at the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau. Fu Zhenghua felt that Sun Lijun held an important position at a young age, which was the upper-level relationship he was eager to make; and Sun Lijun had just arrived in Beijing, fledgling, and was also looking for members of the “small circle”. members of political gangs.

From 2010 to 2017, through the active operation of Sun Lijun, Fu Zhenghua was successively promoted to important positions such as director of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, member of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Public Security, and deputy minister.

Fu Zhenghua admitted in front of the camera: “It is true that I obey him (Sun Lijun). In politics, he also does his best to recommend and do work. This is actually a mutual use in politics.”

In terms of age, Fu Zhenghua is 14 years older than Sun Lijun.

In terms of seniority, Fu Zhenghua has been in the police force much longer than Sun Lijun.

In terms of official position, Fu Zhenghua’s official position has always been higher than that of Sun Lijun.

In February 2010, when Fu Zhenghua was promoted to bureau-level official (director of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau), Sun Lijun was only a deputy bureau-level official (deputy director of the General Office of the Ministry of Public Security); in July 2010, Fu Zhenghua was promoted to vice-ministerial level When he was an official (member of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee), Sun Lijun was still an official at the deputy bureau level; in March 2015, when Fu Zhenghua was promoted to deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security and deputy secretary of the party committee (ministerial level), Sun Lijun was only a deputy ministerial official (Ministry of Public Security Member of the Party Committee and Director of the First Bureau). In September 2015, when Fu Zhenghua was appointed as the director of the Central 610 Office, Sun Lijun served as the deputy director of the Central 610 Office.

Judging from Sun Lijun’s position, it is impossible for him to use his power to promote Fu Zhenghua, and he can only rely on his backstage boss.

Who is Sun Lijun’s backstage boss? There are four in total:

The first place: Meng Jianzhu, who first served as the Minister of Public Security, then became a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee. Sun Lijun became the most trusted person of the Meng family because he helped Meng’s wife treat her illness and won the favor of the Meng family. In 2008, Meng Jianzhu transferred Sun Lijun from the deputy director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal Government to Beijing as the deputy director of the General Office of the Ministry of Public Security across regions and departments. Since then, Sun Lijun has become Meng’s number one confidant.

Second place: Guo Shengkun, who first served as the Minister of Public Security, then became a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee. From 2012 to 2017, when Guo Shengkun was the Minister of Public Security, Sun Lijun served as Director of the Domestic Security Bureau (1st Bureau) of the Ministry of Public Security, Director of the 610 Office of the Ministry of Public Security (Director of the 26th Bureau), Deputy Director of the Central 610 Office, Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Ministry of Public Security , a member of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Public Security, is the most powerful “political thug” under Guo Shengkun.

Third place: Han Zheng, who first became mayor of Shanghai, then member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, and vice premier of the State Council. At first, Meng Jianzhu asked Shanghai Mayor Han Zheng to recommend him a secretary who could speak foreign languages. Han Zheng understood and recommended his “English secretary” Sun Lijun.

Fourth place: Promote and reuse Meng Jianzhu, Guo Shengkun, and Han Zheng, the former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and the Vice President of the State Zeng Qinghong. Zeng Qinghong arranged for Meng Jianzhu to be transferred from the deputy secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee to the secretary of the provincial Party Committee of Jiangxi Province, Zeng Qinghong’s hometown, and then to the minister of public security. Guo Shengkun is Zeng Qinghong’s hometown and relative in Jiangxi. Guo Shengkun succeeded Meng Jianzhu as the Minister of Public Security, which was also arranged by Zeng Qinghong. Han Zheng was also promoted and reused under Zeng Qinghong’s care all the way.

Fu Zhenghua was able to become the director of the Beijing Public Security Bureau, the deputy minister of the Ministry of Public Security and the deputy secretary of the party committee at the ministerial level.

On September 23, 2022, Sun Lijun was sentenced to death by the Changchun Intermediate Court with a two-year reprieve for accepting 646 million yuan in bribes;

On September 22, 2022, Fu Zhenghua was sentenced to death by the Changchun Intermediate Court for accepting 117 million yuan in bribes, with a two-year reprieve;

Both Sun Lijun and Fu Zhenghua were corrupt billionaires who were promoted and reused all the way.

Is it possible that Sun Lijun did not give a large amount of money and goods to Fu Zhenghua’s backstage bosses when he “actively operated” for his promotion and reuse?

Now, the Xi authorities have asked Fu Zhenghua to reveal his relationship with Sun Lijun on CCTV. It is obvious that he beat Sun Lijun’s four backstage bosses.

Second, Liu Yanping was severely sentenced

On January 10, Liu Yanping, a member of the “Sun Lijun political gang”, former vice minister of the Ministry of Public Security, and secretary of the Discipline Inspection Commission of the Ministry of National Security, was sentenced to death by the Changchun Intermediate Court for accepting bribes of 234 million yuan, with a two-year reprieve; after the reprieve was reduced to no period, Life imprisonment without commutation or parole.

Liu Yanping and Sun Lijun became famous all over the world before the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2017. In May of that year, Liu Yanping and Sun Lijun were ordered by Meng Jianzhu, then member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee, to come to the United States almost at the same time in an attempt to persuade Guo Wengui, a billionaire in exile in the United States, to return.

Not long after, Guo Wengui posted the audio recording of Liu Yanping and Sun Lijun’s negotiations with him on the Internet, which stunned netizens all over the world. From the mouths of the two CCP vice-ministerial senior officials, many people knew for the first time that there were so many appalling shady plots behind the CCP’s “Wei Guangzheng” propaganda, including Liu and Sun’s common backstage boss—Meng Jianzhu.

In 2007, when Meng Jianzhu was the Minister of Public Security, Liu Yanping served as the deputy director and political commissar of the Security Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security. After that, Meng Jianzhu promoted Liu Yanping to be the director of the Security Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security.

In August 2011, Meng Jianzhu promoted Liu Yanping to serve as Assistant Minister of Public Security, member of the Party Committee, and continued to serve as Director of the Security Bureau. The so-called assistant to the minister is the minister’s right-hand man. Only the minister’s trusted cronies can hold this position. Since then, Liu Yanping has become one of Meng Jianzhu’s most powerful subordinates.

After Liu Yanping became an important confidant next to Meng Jianzhu, he must get together with Sun Lijun, Meng Jianzhu’s number one confidant. Since then, Liu Yanping, Sun Lijun, and Meng Jianzhu have been on the same boat.

Guo Wengui talked about the background of Liu Yanping’s two visits to his home in New York for negotiations: “He is the person most trusted by the Jiang (Zemin) family, Zeng (Qinghong) family, and Meng (Jianzhu) family. He came to the United States to represent Jiang’s family, Zeng family, and Meng family”.

Zeng Qinghong is considered to be the head of the CCP’s secret agents. When Zeng Qinghong was the head of the Central Organization Department and a member of the Politburo Standing Committee in charge of the Central Organization Department, he placed many people in the Ministry of State Security and the overseas spy system. After Zeng Qinghong retired, together with his master Jiang Zemin, he was still manipulating the CCP’s top personnel arrangements behind the scenes.

In January 2015, Zeng Qinghong placed the most important confidant in the Ministry of State Security, and Ma Jian, the then deputy minister of the Ministry of State Security, was investigated. This is undoubtedly a major blow to Zeng Qinghong.

In August 2015, Liu Yanping, Vice Minister of Public Security, will be 60 years old, and has reached the retirement age for vice ministers. However, in May 2015, Liu Yanping was transferred to the Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of the Ministry of State Security.

This is likely to be a special arrangement made by Meng Jianzhu, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China who was in charge of the Ministry of State Security at the time and secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee, and Meng’s backstage boss Zeng Qinghong. After Ma Jian was investigated, Zeng and Meng placed their “own man” Liu Yanping as an important pawn in the Ministry of State Security.

Liu Yanping is also a corrupt billionaire who was promoted and reused while being corrupt. Didn’t Liu Yanping send money or goods to Meng Jianzhu and Zeng Qinghong?

Now, the severe sentence of Liu Yanping by the Xi authorities is undoubtedly a blow to Meng Jianzhu and Zeng Qinghong.

3. Ma Yun was “sidelined”

On January 7, Ant Group, the Internet financial company with the largest capital flow in China, issued an announcement: Jack Ma is no longer the actual controller of Ant Group.

On January 8, Hang Seng Electronics, which is 100% controlled by Ant Group, also issued an announcement that Jack Ma was no longer the actual controller of Hang Seng Electronics.

According to the regulations of the Chinese Communist Party’s regulatory authorities, after the company’s control changes, it needs to wait for three years before it can be listed on China‘s domestic A-share market. The Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Science and Technology Innovation Board requires a waiting period of two years, while the Hong Kong Stock Exchange requires a one-year waiting period. In other words, Ant Group will not be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange until a year later at the earliest.

Ma Yun is the founder of Alibaba Group, a Chinese e-commerce giant. He was once the richest man in China, the richest man in Asia, and one of the famous private entrepreneurs in China.

In October 2020, a financial summit was held in Shanghai, and Jack Ma was invited to give a speech.

The general background of this summit is: In 2020, the great plague spread from Wuhan to the whole of China and the whole world, and Xi Jinping was placed at the forefront of public opinion. This year has become the year in which the voices at home and abroad scolding Xi, opposing Xi, turning against Xi, and calling for Xi to step down have been the most intense and sharpest in the eight years since Xi came to power.

In order to prevent a “financial coup”, Xi Jinping commissioned the Vice President of the Communist Party of China, Wang Qishan, to issue a warning at the financial summit:

“Chinese finance cannot take the wrong path of speculation and gambling, the wrong path of self-circulation of financial bubbles, and the evil path of Ponzi scheme.” We must persist in preventing and defusing financial risks, and financial security will always come first.

As soon as Wang Qishan finished speaking, Jack Ma said tit-for-tat: There is no “financial systemic risk in China, and there is basically no risk in China‘s finance, which is a lack of systemic risk.”

Jack Ma proudly announced in his speech: Last night, the pricing of Ant Financial was confirmed in Shanghai. This is the largest financing pricing in human history, and it is also the first time in five years that such a large-scale pricing has been completed outside New York City.

In the end, Ma Yun said categorically: “In the past 16 years, Ant Financial has been focusing on green, sustainable and inclusive development. If green, sustainable and inclusive finance is wrong, we will make mistakes again and again. Wrong to the end.”

Ma Yun specifically mentioned: “Although this world leaves us with many opportunities for development, there are only one or two critical opportunities. Now is the most critical moment. So I think I still want to talk about some of my own ideas. “.

Ma Yun chose to publicly challenge Wang Qishan at the “most critical moment”. In fact, he publicly challenged Xi Jinping, which aroused Xi’s fury.

After the financial summit, Xi Jinping urgently stopped the listing plan of Ant Group.

Previously, Ant Group had already made various preparations before listing. At that time, it was estimated that it would raise as much as US$34 billion after listing. If the listing is successful, it will be the largest initial public offering (IPO) in human history.

If Ant Group is successfully listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 5, 2020, Jack Ma will become China‘s largest “financial giant” after Xiao Jianhua, the founder of Tomorrow Group.

Who are the people behind the Ant Group?

On February 17, 2021, an investigative report published by The Wall Street Journal stated, “A central government investigation found that behind the layers of opaque investment vehicles that hold shares in Ant Group is a well-connected Chinese A coterie of powerful (Chinese Communist Party) elites, some of whom are linked to political families who pose potential challenges to Xi Jinping.”

Among them are Jiang Zhicheng, son of former CCP dictator Jiang Zemin’s eldest son Jiang Mianheng, Li Botan, son-in-law of former Politburo Standing Committee member and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Jia Qinglin, and other Jiang faction dignitaries.

On June 3, 2022, Li Daokui, a well-known Chinese economist, revealed at an investment forum that on the eve of Ant Group’s listing, the highest level of the CCP discovered that many CCP government officials and their relatives were involved, as well as candidates for party secretaries in some cities. , causing a great political impact, “really scared the top leaders.”

Since then, the Xi authorities have carried out a series of purges against Ma Yun, including stopping the listing of Ant, interviewing with regulatory agencies, ordering rectification, and heavily fined Alibaba 18.2 billion yuan on the grounds of monopoly, and so on.

Today, Ma Yun’s control and influence over China’s technological and financial giants has been greatly reduced. The Jiang faction behind Jack Ma has been hit hard.

The current highest representative of the Jiang faction is Zeng Qinghong. Ma Yun’s “being sidelined” is also a warning to Zeng Qinghong.

Fourth, the shady scenes of “Tomorrow Department” are exposed again

On the evening of January 7, the CCTV anti-corruption feature film disclosed the inside story of Zhang Xinqi, a deputy ministerial-level official of the Communist Party of China and former deputy director of the Shandong Provincial People’s Congress.

Zhang Xinqi served as deputy party secretary, mayor and party secretary of Weifang City, Shandong Province, and deputy party secretary and mayor of Qingdao City.

In February 2021, Zhang Xinqi was put on file for investigation. One of his violations of discipline and law was accepting huge bribes from Xiao Jianhua, the founder of Tomorrow Group, China‘s number one “financial giant”.

According to officials from the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Zhang Xinqi met Xiao Jianhua, the actual controller of the “Tomorrow Department” in Shanghai when he first became the mayor of Weifang in 2001. After returning home, in just 17 months, Zhang Xinqi transferred 70% of the shares of Weifang Bank to the “Tomorrow Department”.

The “Tomorrow Department” transfers Zhang Xinqi’s interests through Zhang Xinqi’s “white glove” Jiao Wei. In return for Zhang Xinqi, the “Tomorrow Department” handed over the management and management of the Weifang Hotel it controlled to Jiao Wei, and also “cooperated” with Jiao Wei to develop real estate projects. Zhang Xinqi demanded 40 million yuan from the “Tomorrow Department” on the grounds that Jiao Wei had difficulty in working capital.

On July 14, 2022, Zhang Xinqi appeared in court in Nanjing Intermediate Court for accepting bribes of 155 million yuan.

The documentary mentioned that the secret of the brutal growth of the “Tomorrow Department” is to win over leading cadres and civil servants, and Zhang Xinqi is one of them.

In fact, Zhang Xinqi is just a small backstage boss in the money and power transactions of the “Tomorrow Department”. The biggest backstage boss of the “Tomorrow Department” is Zeng Qinghong.

Mainland China’s Caijing magazine published an in-depth investigation report titled “Who’s Luneng”, revealing that Luneng Group, Shandong’s largest state-owned enterprise with an asset scale of 73.8 billion yuan, was acquired by a private enterprise in 2006 for only 3.73 billion yuan. The acquisition led to the embezzlement of 70 billion yuan of state-owned assets.

An investigation by The New York Times revealed that several companies that acquired Luneng belonged to Xiao Jianhua, the actual controller of the “Tomorrow Department”. Xiao Jianhua was accused of being the front desk trader of this acquisition, and the actual acquirer was Zeng Wei, the son of Zeng Qinghong, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Vice President of the State at the time.

Many overseas media believe that Xiao Jianhua is a “super white glove” used by Zeng Qinghong’s family to siphon money in the financial market.

On August 19, 2022, Xiao Jianhua, the actual controller of the “Tomorrow Department”, was sentenced to 13 years in prison and fined 6.5 million yuan for the crime of illegally absorbing public deposits, using entrusted property in breach of trust, illegally using funds, and bribery by the unit , Tomorrow Holdings, which it actually controlled, was fined 55.03 billion yuan.

The Xi authorities are now exposing the shady power and money transactions between Zhang Xinqi and the “Tomorrow Department”, which also intends to warn Zeng Qinghong.

epilogue

After Jiang Zemin’s death, Zeng Qinghong became Xi’s biggest political enemy. Although Xi has now reached the peak of power, the CCP is already at its most critical moment in a century. Under such circumstances, Zeng Qinghong will definitely do everything possible to toss Xi.

Besieged on all sides, the first person Xi must guard against is Zeng Qinghong. The above four measures taken by the Xi administration are all warning Zeng Qinghong not to act rashly.

However, can Xi “safeguard” by doing so? It’s hard to say, because the CCP has been rotten for a hundred years.

It is impossible to “ensure safety” on the premise of “protecting the CCP”.

