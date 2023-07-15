Veritas Infoscale: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows code execution

There is a current IT security warning for Veritas Infoscale. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Veritas Infoscale on July 14th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product Veritas Infoscale are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Veritas Security Advisory (Stand: 13.07.2023).

Security Advisory for Veritas Infoscale – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,2

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,3

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.2.

Veritas Infoscale Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution

Veritas InfoScale is an application-centric storage management solution designed to optimize enterprise IT service continuity.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Veritas Infoscale to execute arbitrary code.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Veritas Infoscale Operations Manager (VIOM) Veritas Infoscale Operations Manager (VIOM)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Veritas Security Advisory vom 2023-07-13 (14.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for Veritas Infoscale. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/14/2023 – Initial version

