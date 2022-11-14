Finding a program that suits you is not an easy task. You should choose software adapted to the size of your projects. In our article, you will discover the best green screen editing software for bloggers in 2022.

Taken from: https://unsplash.com/photos/O2-EZNGZIyk

#1 Adobe Premiere Pro CC

It is the favorite editing software of all audiovisual professionals. It is used by a large number of videographers, including famous Youtubers and directors. This is undoubtedly one of the best video editing software tools for Windows. It is unbeatable mainly for its wide range of advanced features and its many shortcuts that promote productivity. In addition, it is the ideal editing software for editing professional-quality videos in record time.

Benefits

The main strengths of the tool are its intuitive operation and its multitude of available effects. The interface is easily controlled. It allows you to zoom in and out on each element.

The different video clips can be dragged, dropped, inserted, and crushed. The main video effects on the software concern transitions, colors, blurs, and distortions.

As a reference in the video editing environment, Adobe Premiere Pro CC allows you to export in all existing formats and encodings. The color and brightness correction system of the software is superior to all its Windows competitors.

#2 Movavi Video Editor

If you are looking for easy-to-use and affordable editing software, Movavi may be what you need. This application has been specially designed to suit both beginners, experienced amateurs, and professionals.

Benefits

The main advantage of Movavi Video Editor is its ease of use and easy handling. Indeed, it only takes a few hours to understand all the basic features of the software and start making quality montages.

Another strong point is that the software does not require excessive computing power. It can be used on computers of any type. Amateur videographers will, therefore, not have to equip themselves with a professional processor to run it.

#3 Final Cut Pro

This one is the reference video editing software for Mac users. It is easily recognizable for its design, in line with Apple interfaces.

It is software that presents a particular timeline. It is non-linear but is nevertheless intuitive. Like most Apple products, the software requires an adaptation time that subsequently pays off. It provides a very practical overall overview of the project while having a wide range of innovative effects.

Benefits

The software’s very intuitive and fully customizable interface represents its main strength. All elements are resized as desired. It is thus possible to work in an environment adapted to the scope of your project.

With Final Cut Pro, you can multiply tracks to infinity. You can also move your clips without compromising integrity. The automatic synchronization of the different angles will greatly facilitate the work of professional editors.

#4 MiniTool Movie Maker

As its name suggests, MiniTool MovieMaker contains the basic tools for designing videos. It is not really intended for those who want to edit their videos and provide them with many effects.

MiniTool MovieMaker is therefore aimed at an audience of amateurs and beginners. It will give good results to those looking for free video editing software for Windows.

Benefits

This software has all the basic tools to combine videos, audio files, and photos. However, it has a limited range of editing features and few effects. Its very practical user interface will nevertheless allow those who wish to obtain fast and effective results to carry out satisfactory assemblies. It is free and simple, which are its main strengths.

Conclusion

Understandably, these are not all the options you can find on the market. But these editors are definitely worth your attention. Choose one of them and enjoy the convenience!