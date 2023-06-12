L’Apple Vision Prothe cupertino-based company’s mixed reality viewer, arrives in 2024, but it seems that the sales prospects will not make it a “commercial success” for the tech giant. Out of a million possible shipments, it looks like Apple is scaling back to 150k units in the first year.

Vision Pro, the sales prospects of the Apple viewer are declining

Their Twitter, Ayesha Tariq reports that an anonymous source revealed to “Maeli” that the initial goal was to distribute one million units, which then dropped to 300,000 units, and finally to 150,000. The reduction from one million units to 150,000 should be cause for alarm, but considering that Apple Vision Pro will cost $3,499unsurprisingly, the headset will be released in limited quantities.

Even with 150,000 units sold, at its current price, the Apple Vision Pro will bring $0.525 billion in the company coffers. Which is a considerable number. But far less than the billions in revenue generated by other Apple products.

But not everyone agrees on these numbers. Ben Bajarin, CEO and Principal Analyst of Creative Strategies, says in the same Twitter thread, responding to Ayesha Tariq, that Apple Vision Pro sales estimates are up to 500,000 units, with the possibility of increasing if demand picks up again next year.

There is no doubt that the company needs and wants to offer a much cheaper option to attract more customers. mto a cheaper version of the AR headset is not expected to be available before 2025. Also because, if the user needs custom lenses, they will have to add up to $600 for Apple Vision Pro. Another source of income could be the sale of additional batteriesas the one that comes with the headset only lasts for two hours due to its small 6,500mAh capacity.

But all of these are still predictions – and it’s never easy to predict the market response with a product category new to Apple. We should wait until next year to understand whether or not Vision Pro will be a success.