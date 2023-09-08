Vittoria Corsa N.EXT 700x26c TLR

We wanted to measure the performance and duration of these tubeless tyres, which are also used by professionals in some races. Their performance is of a high standard on any road surface, dry or wet, hot or cold. To evaluate their durability, we also tested them on very adherent and abrasive substrates.

Presented by Vittoria in July 2022, these Corsa N.EXTs immediately met with widespread acclaim thanks to their particular construction with a Nylon casing instead of cotton, as for the Corsa clinchers in the catalog for years and the more recent Corsa Pro, recently on the market . We have also seen the Corsa N.EXT on the wheels of professionals, for example at Paris-Roubaix or the Strade Bianche, surfaces that put a strain on the grip and puncture resistance of any type of tyre. The Corsa N.EXT have a triple internal anti-puncture membrane in Nylon and an additional Kevlar strip in the central portion under the tread, which makes them much more resistant than other tires without these technical solutions, although perhaps a little less absorbent on the roughness.

Grip and smoothness of the Corsa N.EXT are guaranteed by the high-performance compound in Graphene 2.0 with added Silica, identical in all respects to that of the Corsa Pro. The tread features grooves whose design is aimed at maximizing smoothness on straight stretches as well as cornering hold. The Corsa N.EXT are produced in 6 different sizes (from 24 to 34 mm) both in the tubeless ready version and in the clincher version for inner tubes. Only one color available, black. The tubeless ready rims with widths from 28 to 34 mm can also be mounted on “hookless” rims, i.e. without the hooking edge.

Data sheet

• Detected weight: 274 grams (declared 285 grams, +/-5%)

• Carcass: 2×100 TPI in Nylon with triple internal anti-puncture membrane in Nylon and additional Kevkar protection band under the tread

• Compound: 4C Graphene 2.0 and Silica

• Headband: Zylon® inextensible but bendable, with further reinforced bead to minimize pressure losses

• Tubeless: si

• Measured width: 26.5 mm (mounting on 24 mm wide aluminum rim, 31 mm profile, 5 bar pressure, without vertical load on the wheel)

• Measured height: 23 mm (rim width 24 mm, without vertical load, pressure 5 bar)

• Central thickness of the clincher, measured by us: 1.4 mm

• Direction of rotation: indifferent

• Recommended pressure: max 7.5 bar (110 psi)

• Available sizes: 700×24-26-28-30-32-34c

• List price: 69.95 euros (version for inner tubes: 59.95 euros)

Ranking

Each product submitted to our test receives a judgment on the various objectively determinable functional aspects. Aesthetics and price are not considered, as they are considered parameters resulting from strictly subjective evaluations.

This is our scale of values.

Identikit

In alphabetical order the main features, with our assessment resulting from the test.

• Absorption of bumps

• Tread life

• Ease of assembly/disassembly

• Internal air pressure maintenance

• Overall dry performance

• Overall wet performance

• Overall performance on slimy

• Smoothness

Summary of Tests

• Total distance travelled: 2,783 km

• Period of use: from January to August 2023

• Operating temperatures: from +2°C to +36°C

• Routes covered: mixed, with road surfaces that are also rather damaged and some sectors of dirt road

• Tester set-up: body weight 70 kg (without clothing), bicycle weight 7.5 kg (pedals included), tire operating pressure from 4.0 to 6.0 bar

Race N.EXT TLR on the roads

We tested these tubeless tires at the beginning of the year, on days with not particularly cold temperatures, alternating all possible road surface conditions. The wheels used were aluminum for caliper brakes. The assembly operations of these tires on the rim have proved to be very easy, a tire lever is more than enough to put them in place. The disassembly, on the other hand, requires two levers, as for almost all tyres, but it is an equally easy operation which can be performed effortlessly. However, we repeat, a lot depends on the rim profile used, not all rims are the same.

Once heeled we inflated them to 6 bar but without inserting the latex, in order to verify their airtightness. Well after 24 hours they had lost only 1 bar, a sign of their great pneumatic effectiveness. We then made them tubeless by adding 40 ml of Vittoria “Universal Tire Sealant”, ammonia-free latex valid for both road and MTB tyres. In these 8 months of testing we have never been forced to top up the sealing liquid, an indication of the quality of the “clincher + latex” system. The pressure hold of these Corsa N.EXTs is also remarkable, we adjusted it periodically about every 2 weeks, practically equal to what is done with the classic clincher with butyl inner tube. A further note of merit regarding their impeccable precision of shape, an indication of the very high quality of Vittoria’s construction processes.

When new they have a good structural elasticity, they can also be inflated at high pressures without penalizing the absorption of the roughness of the road surface, while guaranteeing excellent smoothness and grip at the same time. The more they wear out, the more logically the tread gets thinner and to obtain the same level of comfort you need to lower the pressure, naturally losing something in terms of smoothness. We went down to 4 bars without complaining of problems or flaws in road holding.

The Corsa N.EXT compound offers top-level performance on dry or wet, hot or cold road surfaces, guaranteeing constant performance and giving great driving confidence. Precise at the front in keeping trajectories, safe and well adherent at the rear. The performance comparison with the Corsa and Corsa Pro brothers arises spontaneously. These N.EXTs are a little tougher, less soft on the asphalt, transmitting drier and clearer sensations. Which in our opinion is not always a disadvantage. With a weight similar to the direct competition, the Corsa N.EXT ensure good acceleration and changes of pace, also rewarding off-the-saddle movements, where they never lose grip. In short, great tires that have nothing to envy to more celebrated and expensive competitors.

Downsides? If we really wanted to split hairs in four, given the premises of the Vittoria house, we would have expected a longer mileage. In light of the 2,783 km traveled with the rear clincher, in our opinion the Corsa N.EXTs are placed in the modal class of tubeless racing tyres. However, we point out that tire wear, being a function of the composition of the road surface, can differ up to twice as much from one context to another. Using them on very abrasive soils, such as those of racetracks for example, you will obtain a fabulous grip but will inevitably increase tread wear. Ours does not want nor can it be a scientific test, which is up to the manufacturer, but only a general indication of the behavior of the product under certain conditions. Basically, the 2,783 km we traveled could easily double on different road surfaces.

The deleterious effects of ultraviolet solar rays on colored writing, now almost illegible. Three mornings in the sun were enough to deteriorate them. We left the rear clincher in the sun after having exhausted our test. We recommend not exposing any component or accessory to sunlight for too long.

The phases of their consumption

The tread wear process of these Corsa N.EXT surprised us quite a bit. Initially they showed a fairly rapid degradation, to then become leathery and resistant like no other tyre, without losing their qualities of grip and overall performance.

After 1,651 km the first signs. Under the tread you can clearly see the Kevlar anti-puncture protective band. We reiterate that the deterioration is a function of the road surface, therefore this distance can easily increase or even double in other contexts.

After 2,110 km, in the same point of greatest wear, the Kevlar band gives way to the first of the three anti-puncture membranes in Nylon, while other portions of the tread show further wear. All this without the tire losing pressure compared to its initial condition, thanks certainly to the Nylon membranes.

After 2,265 km the situation worsens further, the Kevlar band is increasingly evident but the tire grip is still excellent. Of course, it decreases the absorption capacity of bumps, forcing the inflation pressure to be lowered a little, but otherwise we had no reason to complain.

At km 2,605 things start to get complicated. The Kevlar band is now almost totally worn out, the resistance of the clincher is now entrusted only to the Nylon membranes. However, the performance of the Corsa N.EXTs is still more than satisfactory.

After 2,783 km, the most worn area finally opened, letting out the residual latex which logically could not seal the cut, given the size and above all the lack of rubber compound to adhere to. The remaining portions of the clincher presented themselves in the conditions visible in the photo on the right.

As far as the conditions of the front clincher are concerned, we are strongly confident that we will travel at least 7,000 km before perceiving the need to replace it, also given the good condition of the wear indicator hole on the tread. The duration of a front tire is in fact around three times, or even more, than the rear tyre.

Article and photos by Roberto Chiappa

