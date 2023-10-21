Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Unveils Chaos with the Disciples of Tzeentch

In a thrilling new trailer, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin has unveiled its fourth and final faction at launch – the Disciples of Tzeentch. These formidable chaos demons and their loyal servants are set to bring some much-needed chaos to the Beast Realm.

Accompanying the previously revealed factions of Storm Eternals, O’Rourke Kruboyz, and the Night Haunts, the Disciples of Tzeentch promise a whole new level of pandemonium on the battlefield. With their unique skillset, they are sure to disrupt the established order and shake things up.

The faction spotlight showcased in the trailer highlights how the Disciples of Tzeentch rely heavily on remote fire and magical abilities. Their arsenal includes the ability to summon terrifying demons such as the Pink Terror. This menacing creature is capable of splitting into different units upon being slain, proving to be a formidable force to be reckoned with.

As the game progresses, players can even summon the Lord of Change. This supreme entity possesses incredible power and the ability to obliterate enemy armies with devastating spells. The Lord of Change is, without a doubt, a game-changer in the chaos-infested battlefield.

If you’re curious about the playstyle and mechanics of the Disciples of Tzeentch, be sure to check out the latest game preview for more in-depth details. It promises to be a thrilling and immersive experience for Warhammer enthusiasts and strategy gamers alike.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is slated to launch on November 17th and will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The anticipation for the game is high, and fans of the franchise can’t wait to unleash the chaos and mayhem that the Disciples of Tzeentch will undoubtedly bring to the table.

Get ready for battles like never before as the Beast Realm is about to witness a storm of chaos and destruction. Brace yourselves, for the Disciples of Tzeentch are coming.

