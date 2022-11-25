Home Technology We went to an Amazon warehouse on Black Friday. Here’s what happens
Technology

We went to an Amazon warehouse on Black Friday. Here’s what happens

by admin
We went to an Amazon warehouse on Black Friday. Here’s what happens

The days around Black Friday and those around Christmas are not only a source of income for Amazon but also a stress test for its distribution centers around the world. We went to the one in Cividate al Piano, in the province of Bergamo, to try to tell the story of Black Friday seen from inside a hub of the distribution giant. On the second floor, a high-level manager is picking like any other employee. He waits for a robotic shelving to arrive at his workstation, collects the item, scans it and places it in a black box ready to be shipped. “It is a consolidated tradition of Black Friday to help employees by managers”, says Stefano Perego, vice president of operations for Europe and North America. While working, Perego explains to us that this year’s low-cost Friday bestsellers are “toothbrushes, toilet paper and the FIFA football game”. “The most particular are sex toys”, reveals an employee training officer, who is also involved in picking. For the rest, calm reigns in the establishment. The noise of the conveyor belts drowns out everything else but there is no frenzy among the employees: “True, there is more to do but – says a packaging worker – it also takes more energy. Black Friday is special “. On our trip to Cividate we tell you how an Amazon package arrives at the front door starting from the daily work of a thousand people.

By Andrea Lattanzi

See also  The privacy of 5 million children

You may also like

Star Wars: Squadrons Gets Free STAR WARS™: Squadrons...

All things go up, but I alone go...

Elon Musk multiplies Twitter ticks: they will be...

“Pokémon Vermilion/Purple” review: complete the dream of roaming...

Elon Musk multiplies Twitter ticks: they will be...

Feel the power of the Force! Seagate Returns...

Epic Games “Star Wars: Squadrons” is free for...

One sentence produces AI painting is out of...

A new feature has been introduced in Modern...

iCloud users are surprised to find unknown photos...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy