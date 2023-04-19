Wearable Robotics closes capital increase of 2.5 million

Listen to the audio version of the article

ClubDeal Digital, through its exclusive private crowdfunding platform authorized and supervised by Consob ClubDealOnline, has successfully closed the capital increase to support Wearable Roboticsactive in the field of exoskeletons and wearable robotics, collecting over 2.5 million euros. The capital increase exceeded the target set at the start-up phase, equal to two million euros.

The structure of the operation

In detail, ClubDeal Digital syndicated the over 2.5 million euro round, adding the capital subscribed by Progress Tech Transfer the investment fund focused on technologies for sustainability generated in collaboration with Italian public research, LIFTTthe venture capital holding chaired by entrepreneur-scientist Stefano Buono e RoboITthe National Technology Transfer Pole for Robotics and Automation promoted by CDP Venture Capital SGR.

The success of the collection was also possible thanks to the collaboration with Savings Bank Private Bankingaccording to the ClubDealOnline Private Crowdfunding model.

The development of Wearables

Launched in 2014, Wearable Robotics is active in the field of exoskeletons and wearable robotics, specializing in the creation of robotic solutions for motor and functional rehabilitation. Present in 8 countries, Wearable Robotics holds 7 patents in the fields of kinematics, sensors, actuation systems and the creation of exoskeletons. For example, the company produces ALEx RS, a wearable robotic device used in upper limb rehabilitation for stroke patients, which works in a completely virtual environment.

With the capital raised, the company will support its development projects, with the aim of expanding internationally by further optimizing its production capacity.