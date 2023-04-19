[NewTangDynastyNewsBeijingtimeApril192023]On April 20, there will be a rare mixed solar eclipse—a total solar eclipse, and a partial solar eclipse can be seen in Hainan, Guangdong, Fujian and other places in China. According to ancient Chinese books, a solar eclipse is an ominous omen, foretelling that ministers will usurp power, or that there will be military disasters, floods and droughts.

Total solar eclipse, annular solar eclipse and partial solar eclipse occur at the same time

A solar eclipse, also known as a solar eclipse, is a celestial spectacle that occurs when the moon moves between the sun and the earth in a straight line. There are three types of eclipse: total solar eclipse, annular solar eclipse and partial solar eclipse.

On the 20th, there will be a rare hybrid solar eclipse in Oceania and Southeast Asia. A total solar eclipse will be visible from places such as the town of Exmouth in Western Australia; an annular solar eclipse will be visible from Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Papua New Guinea.

In addition, China‘s Hainan, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan will be able to see a partial solar eclipse. This hybrid solar eclipse is very rare, with only 7 occurrences in the 21st century.

Ancient book: solar eclipse corresponds to the virtue of the king

In traditional Chinese culture, the unity of man and nature is emphasized, the sun represents yang and virtue, and the moon represents yin. A solar eclipse without light is a loss of morality. The ancients believed that a solar eclipse is a celestial reflection of the monarch’s unethical governance, and the occurrence of a solar eclipse is to remind the ruler to introspect and cultivate morality.

Li Chunfeng, an astronomer and divinationist in the Tang Dynasty, said in “Yisi Zhan” that the sun symbolizes the ruler and virtue of a country: “The sun is the image of the ruler of the people, so if the king does not enforce morality, the sun will change.” .”

Li Chunfeng has the ability to divination celestial phenomena and predict the future. He and Yuan Tiangang co-authored “Tui Bei Tu”, which accurately predicted the changes of some historical dynasties in China and shocked the world.

Li Chunfeng also wrote in the book “Yisi Zhan”: “The sun is eclipsed by the moon, the yin invades the yang, and the lower one dominates the upper one. The king is to blame.” It means that the solar eclipse is a phenomenon of subordinates invading the king, but the root lies in the king.

“The Eighteenth Book of the Later Han Dynasty” records: “The theory of solar eclipse says: “The sun is the essence of the sun, and the image of the king. The king’s way is at a disadvantage, and he is taken advantage of by yin, so he eclipses. The eclipse is not restrained by yang.” “It means that the solar eclipse is related to the emperor and the emperor, and it is caused by “the emperor has a disadvantage”.

“Jin Shu Tianwen Zhi” said: “Eclipse of the sun, yin invades yang, ministers cover the image of the emperor, and the country will perish.”

“Yisi Zhan” also said: “Eclipse of the sun, there must be a disaster of subjugation and death of the king.”

Li Chunfeng also recorded various phenomena when a solar eclipse occurred in “Yisi Zhan”, and the ominous pattern foreshadowed.

1. Depending on the size of the food portion, eating too much will be a disaster

“A small eclipse is half a light disaster, and a large eclipse is a serious disaster. The eclipse (all) is the image of a subjugated country and a king.”

“A solar eclipse is less than half, and the princes and ministers perish and lose their country. When half of the eclipse, there is a great loss and the country is destroyed. Most of the eclipse, the disaster is severe, and the ruler of the world will be the one. When the eclipse is complete, the world will be destroyed, the country will be seized, the minister will kill the king, and the son will kill the father. , within three years.”

The general idea is: as long as there is more than half of the solar eclipse, the disaster will be severe; if there is more than half of the solar eclipse, the disaster will be serious, and the king will bear the brunt;

2. Looking at military disasters from the time of solar eclipse

A solar eclipse occurs in the afternoon, and it is a disaster for soldiers: “Those who eclipse after noon on the day will have soldiers, and the soldiers will not be able to afford it.”

3. Seeing the types of disasters from the starting point of the solar eclipse

Solar eclipses are most severe from the top, followed by the side, and lighter from the bottom:

“The solar eclipse starts from the top, and the king loses his way and dies. From the side, civil strife arises, and the emperor is established. The solar eclipse starts from the bottom, and the heroine is free, and the ministers mobilize the people and lose the law, and the general is responsible for it.”

4. Looking at Disasters and Disasters from the Phenomena Accompanied by Solar Eclipses

When a solar eclipse occurs, it is accompanied by halos, floating clouds, strong winds, or appearances resembling white rabbits or deer, all of which are chaotic phenomena:

“A solar eclipse makes you dizzy, and white clouds come and go to hide it. The world is in chaos, and the army rises. The minister kills the king, and the king loses his position.”

“The eclipse of the sun, the strong wind and the sound of the earth, the cloud in all directions, the image of the prime minister’s exclusive power and rebellion.”

“When there is a solar eclipse, there are people like white rabbits and white deer guarding them. The people are in chaos, and the ministers rebel against the emperor. Within a year, they will divide their troops and rise (events).”

5. The month of the solar eclipse and the type of disaster

The disasters caused by solar eclipses vary according to the month of the solar eclipse: “The first lunar eclipse causes many people to get sick; The six animals die; the seventh month eclipse, the year is evil, and the Qin State hates it; the eighth month eclipse, soldiers rise; the September eclipse, female workers are expensive; the tenth eclipse, the six animals are expensive; the eleventh and December eclipse are expensive.

Since a solar eclipse corresponds to the king’s virtue, after the solar eclipse appeared, the ancient kings would issue a “crime decree” to cultivate their virtues and amnesty the world to avoid disasters.

“The Book of Emperor Xiaohuan of the Later Han Dynasty” records that when a solar eclipse occurred in May of the third year of Emperor Huan of the Han Dynasty, Emperor Huan issued an edict: “The eclipse is destroyed and the sun is dim. Order those sent to the frontier for crimes to “return to the county” to show “cultivation of virtue”.

On June 21, 2020, China had a rare “annular solar eclipse” in a century. That year, an epidemic broke out in Wuhan, China, and spread across the world, causing millions of deaths overseas. The real death toll in China was covered up by the CCP, but the Chinese economy suffered a severe setback.

