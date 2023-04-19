Meet the Virgin Mary in the Vatican Gardens – Vatican News Vatican

The Vatican Museums are launching a series of pilgrimage events in the Vatican Gardens during the month of Our Lady, with themed guided tours.

(Vatican News Network)May is a month especially dedicated to Our Lady. The Vatican Museums offer pilgrims and tourists a cultural, spiritual and natural itinerary to contemplate the many statues of the Virgin scattered throughout the uniquely arranged Vatican Gardens.

From May 3rd to 31st, every Wednesday, after the Pope presides at the regular Wednesday Public Audience, and every Saturday, take part in this special Marian pilgrimage among the flowers, trees and works of art in the Papal Garden Activity. The Vatican Gardens were originally a place where successive popes took a short rest, and are now open to the public.

Tours are open to everyone, including families with children. It is recommended that children be at least 6 years old to visit. There will be guided tours in Italian and English, and the disabled will also be able to participate. Interested parties may email [email protected] to schedule a visit.

