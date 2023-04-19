Home » Meet the Virgin Mary in the Vatican Gardens – Vatican News Vatican
World

Meet the Virgin Mary in the Vatican Gardens – Vatican News Vatican

by admin
Meet the Virgin Mary in the Vatican Gardens – Vatican News Vatican

The Vatican Museums are launching a series of pilgrimage events in the Vatican Gardens during the month of Our Lady, with themed guided tours.

(Vatican News Network)May is a month especially dedicated to Our Lady. The Vatican Museums offer pilgrims and tourists a cultural, spiritual and natural itinerary to contemplate the many statues of the Virgin scattered throughout the uniquely arranged Vatican Gardens.

From May 3rd to 31st, every Wednesday, after the Pope presides at the regular Wednesday Public Audience, and every Saturday, take part in this special Marian pilgrimage among the flowers, trees and works of art in the Papal Garden Activity. The Vatican Gardens were originally a place where successive popes took a short rest, and are now open to the public.

Tours are open to everyone, including families with children. It is recommended that children be at least 6 years old to visit. There will be guided tours in Italian and English, and the disabled will also be able to participate. Interested parties may email [email protected] to schedule a visit.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

See also  Austria, if the epidemic worsens, the lockdown will be triggered only for the unvaccinated

You may also like

Germany delivered Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

Inflation, Lane (ECB): “If the scenario doesn’t change,...

Acid Tongue, Marah, Ama Say, Hellsingland Underground, Oddisee...

Seasonal workers, the EU infringement procedure against Italy...

RS First League: Krupa – Kozara 4:3 25th...

United States, two cheerleaders enter the wrong car...

Construction waste in the councilor’s land, blitz of...

Joaquin ended his career | Sport

Orsa JJ4, Cruciani blurts out live: “This thing...

Cocaine trafficking between Sicily and Calabria, a wanted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy