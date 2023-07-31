Webb Space Telescope Captures Suspicious “Question Mark” Galaxy: Astronomers Suggest it Could be Two Galaxies Merging

The Webb Space Telescope, renowned for expanding our knowledge of the universe, has recently released an intriguing photo that has piqued the curiosity of scientists. The image captured a massive “question mark” shape in the deep reaches of space, leaving astronomers puzzled about its origins.

Experts from the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) in Baltimore have suggested that the distant galaxy in question may actually be two galaxies interacting with each other. The gravitational forces between these galaxies could be causing them to distort and merge, resulting in the formation of a peculiar question mark shape when observed from the angle of the Webb telescope.

The enigmatic galaxy is situated in the lower right corner of the Herbig-Haro 46/47 nebula, as per the observations made by the Webb Space Telescope. Matt Caplan, an assistant professor of physics at Illinois State University, speculates that this particular object may be the result of a merging process between two galaxies.

The Webb Space Telescope’s high-resolution near-infrared imaging capabilities have enabled it to peer deep into the farthest corners of the universe. With the ability to observe galaxies located 13.4 million light-years away from Earth, the telescope has captured images of celestial bodies that were formed approximately 4.2 billion years after the Big Bang.

Since its successful launch on December 25th, the Webb Space Telescope has made numerous astounding discoveries. Its first full-color high-definition image depicted a gravitational lens, offering valuable insights into the nature of space-time. The telescope has also captured the clearest images of the Stephen Quintet galaxy and the Pedestal Nebula in recorded history. Additionally, it has provided unprecedented perspectives on Jupiter and Saturn, showcasing intricate details of their iconic rings. Moreover, the telescope has unveiled a glimpse of the supermassive black hole that existed just 570 million years after the Big Bang.

The Webb Space Telescope continues to push the boundaries of human understanding and revolutionize our view of the cosmos. With each new discovery, scientists grow closer to unraveling the mysteries of the universe, including the fascinating question mark-shaped galaxy that has captivated their attention.

