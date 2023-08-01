Webmin: IT security warning about a new vulnerability

There is a current IT security warning for Webmin. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Webmin on 08/01/2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product open source Webmin are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: NIST Database (Status: 07/31/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Webmin Security Advisory – Risk: Low

Risk level: 3 (low)

CVSS Base Score: 3,6

CVSS Temporal Score: 3,2

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “low” according to the CVSS with a base score of 3.6.

Webmin Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow cross-site scripting

Webmin is a modular web application for administering a Unix-based system and for configuring individual services.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Webmin to perform a cross-site scripting attack.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-38311, CVE-2023-38310, CVE-2023-38309, CVE-2023-38308, CVE-2023-38307 und CVE-2023-38303.

Systems affected by the Webmin vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Open Source Webmin 2.021 (cpe:/a:webmin:webmin)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

NIST Database vom 2023-07-31 (01.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Webmin. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/01/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

roj/news.de

