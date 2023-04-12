This week’s “Weekly” is about nuclear power. A few days before the shutdown of the last three nuclear power plants in Germany, Economics Minister Robert Habeck underlined that the energy supply in Germany is secure. As a reminder: the last three German nuclear power plants should actually have been taken off the grid at the end of last year. Because of the Ukraine war, however, the traffic light coalition decided to continue running the three miles. For reasons of price stability, the FPD wants to keep the nuclear power plants operational for at least one year. Is that technically possible at all? And what new developments are there in nuclear power?

Also in this week’s “Weekly”:

(Again) News about artificial intelligence: ChatGPT should now also be able to understand emojis.

E-Scooter: Paris now bans electric scooters. Is the end also threatening in Germany? Or can the vehicles be part of the traffic turnaround?

Picks of the Week: Straight outta Compton (film, Amazon Prime), Bright Earth – The Invention of Color by Philip Ball (book), Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Deceit and Greed (Netflix doc)

Weekly appears on the MIT Technology Review podcast feed and is the science and technology magazine’s third podcast format. In “Deep Dive” the editors deepen a topic from the magazine once a month. The monthly interview format “Unscripted” focuses on exciting personalities from science, technology and society. The “Weekly” format completes the offer. You can find an overview of the podcasts here.

