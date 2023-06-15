Well-known websites once again broke the news that the Galaxy S23 FE will be available in July at the earliest

Although Samsung has not made a clear statement so far, the outside world seems to have determined that the Galaxy S23 series will have new FE members. As for when the Galaxy S23 FE will be released, there are different opinions. There are rumors that Samsung plans to launch around the end of June before the release of the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, and it is also rumored that the Galaxy S23 FE will not appear until the end of the year.

The website SamMobile, which often reports on Samsung news, did not specify the release date, but broke the news about the release schedule of the Galaxy S23 FE. They claimed that some markets will be released in the third quarter of this year, that is, from July to September. , and then it will be launched on a large scale from the fourth quarter of this year to the first quarter of next year. Unfortunately, the website has not further disclosed which countries will be the first batch to be launched and which will be the second batch.

The whole line adopts Exynos 2200 processor

However, SamMobile once again reiterated that the Galaxy S23 FE will be equipped with an Exynos 2200 processor, and its image processor is AMD Xclipse 920. Unlike the Galaxy S21 FE, which has two versions of Snapdragon and Exynos, the Galaxy S23 FE will only have one version of Exynos 2200.

Source: gsmarena