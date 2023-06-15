Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s “Three Persistences” Strengthen the Control of Straw Incineration



In order to escort the “Asian Games Blue”, continue to improve air quality, and resolutely curb the phenomenon of open-air straw burning, the Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau compacted the responsibility of grid-based and fragmented management, and carried out the management and control of straw burning in an orderly manner with the “three persistences”, striving to achieve The goal of “zero fire point” is to create an excellent ecological environment and living environment.

1. Adhere to special management and control and give full play to the role of law enforcement at the grassroots level. Relying on the “Law Enforcement Qualification” project, put law enforcement forces on the front line of law enforcement inspections, implement straw burning policy “promoters”, field “inspectors”, and straw burning control “guides” in each grid, and pass law enforcement inspections , Report the burning clues to the command center through the law enforcement clue collection platform, and timely investigate and eliminate hidden dangers. In addition, through online intelligent inspections covering the whole area, hidden dangers are eliminated as soon as clues are found. Up to now, the special control has covered 19 grids, carried out 7 “online and offline” two-way control operations, and dispatched 16 team members.

2. Adhere to positive guidance and carry out diversified publicity work. Cooperate with village (community) forces to publicize to villagers (residents) the dangers of straw burning and the prohibition on main roads, new village points, and densely populated areas through LED slogans, WeChat group forwarding, distribution of leaflets, and law enforcement vehicle inspections and lectures. Significance of straw burning work. At the same time, during the village inspection process, the law enforcement team explained in depth the punishment method for “violating the regulations for open-air burning of straw”, and guided the masses to enhance their awareness of “not burning, not wanting to burn, and not daring to burn”. Up to now, more than 200 person-times have given lectures, and more than 30 person-times have answered and served villagers (residents).

3. Adhere to responsibility and increase the intensity of special inspections. Adopt the “five + two, white + black” working method, through the integration of online and offline, investigate the pollution sources of open burning, supervise the high-incineration points, and implement the monitoring of key areas, high-incidence villages and groups in the evening and night, etc., Severely crack down on open-air straw burning by adjusting shifts, intensive inspections, and increasing the frequency of field inspections. Once open-air burning is found, stop it in time, extinguish the open fire, and report it immediately, and strive to achieve “early detection and early warning” of fire clues as soon as possible , Early control”. Up to now, a total of more than 70 places have been checked, and 12 open fires have been extinguished immediately.