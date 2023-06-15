suptrima lockers

The attention points will work at the headquarters of the Municipal Superintendency and at El Balancín square.

In order to provide comfort to taxpayers and guarantee compliance with their duties, the Municipal Superintendence of Tax Administration of Maturín (Subtreme) enables, starting this Saturday, June 17, ticket offices to pay taxes and administrative fees.

This was reported by the municipal superintendent, Erika Gómez, who commented that the points will be available at the Suptrima headquarters, located on Andrés Eloy Blanco avenue, Cristina Professional Center, and in El Balancín square.

He also stressed that the ticket offices will work exclusively on Saturdays from 9 in the morning until 1 in the afternoon.

“Within the framework of the tax policies promoted by Mayor Ana Fuentes, we continue to innovate and offer new options to taxpayers to provide them with qualified care and continue working in perfect synergy for the growth of the municipality. In these ticket offices they will be able to pay tokens, appraisals, license renewals, vehicle, sanctions, economic activity and solvencies, “she said.

