Western Digital Launches Upgraded WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD for PlayStation 5 (PS5)

Western Digital Expands PlayStation Storage Product Line with Upgraded WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD for PS5

Taiwan, 4th – Western Digital, a renowned technology company, announced today the expansion of PlayStation’s officially authorized storage product line with the launch of an upgraded version of the WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD dedicated to the PlayStation 5 (PS5) game console.

The WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD offers a better capacity and performance compared to the previous generation. It features a unique heat sink design with the iconic PlayStation logo, providing players with up to 4TB capacity to expand the storage space of their PS5 game console by four times.

Notably, the WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD boasts faster performance than its predecessor, allowing gamers to effortlessly tackle today’s top games. The newly equipped heat sink is specially optimized for the PS5 game console, making installation a breeze for players.

According to the official statement, the innovative upgrades ensure that players can safely store their favorite game masterpieces in the officially authorized WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD for PS5. This SSD has undergone various certifications and tests to guarantee its reliability and performance, enabling gamers to fully enjoy the latest PS5 games.

The WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD for PS5 is available in three different capacities – 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. The recommended prices for these versions are NT$4,888, NT$8,888, and NT$15,888, respectively. Customers can purchase the SSD through designated Western Digital retailers, online retail platforms, distributors, and distributors across Taiwan.

Western Digital continues to innovate and provide high-performance storage solutions to enhance the gaming experience for PlayStation enthusiasts. The upgraded WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD for PS5 is expected to be a popular choice among gamers looking to expand their storage capabilities and maximize gaming performance on the console.