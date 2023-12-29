What did Sonic do in 2023? -Sonic Superstars

After years of struggle, Sonic the Hedgehog seems to be back on top. The beloved character has had a rough two decades, but 2023 has proven to be a turning point for the Blue Blur.

Following the success of 2017’s Sonic Mania, Sonic’s popularity has been on the rise. The release of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie further propelled him back into the spotlight, and now, 2023 has been a banner year for the iconic character.

With the release of Sonic Superstars, LEGO Sonic sets, smartphone games, and even Sonic merchandise in the form of Crocs, it’s clear that Sonic is experiencing a resurgence. Sega’s confidence in Sonic’s success is evident as they have shared a retrospective video showcasing his accomplishments in 2023.

Fans can look forward to even more excitement in 2024, with the upcoming release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie and rumored new games on the horizon. The future looks bright for Sonic the Hedgehog, and fans are eager to see what other surprises the beloved character has in store.

