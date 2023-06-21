What School 4.0 really needs

The 2.1 billion euros foreseen by the PNRR for School 4.0 are there and it is necessary to move forward to present the projects, but school directors often do not have clear ideas on how to do it. At the same time, it is clear that adequate training of tomorrow’s resources is essential to bridge the digital gap of our country system.

“We are in the midst of the fourth industrial revolution, characterized by the convergence of physical environments, greater interactions with computers and artificial intelligences, and this phenomenon will embrace every professional field, sector, career in perspective – sfold Luigi Pessina, Global Education Program and Strategy Director at Intel –. To be prepared for the new labor market scenarios, technology is essential and new skills and new teaching experiences are needed”.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023 also argues that the growing adoption of technology will remain a preeminent vector of business transformation over the next five years. If, on the one hand, big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence could lead to a reduction in jobs by a fifth, on the other hand the estimate speaks of a conspicuous growth in opportunities in half of the companies. In short, if we want to remain competitive there is no hope: we have a duty to build new and higher professional skills in our educational institutions.

The School 4.0 plan aims to transform traditional classrooms into innovative learning environments (Next Generation Classroom) and create laboratories aimed at training the digital professions of the future (Next Generation Labs). And, at the same time, a substantial digital transition training program is planned for school staff.

It’s not just an addition of skills, it’s a change of mentality and teaching method. “In this epochal transition it is important to help managers and teachers to best support pupils in learning key digital skills – explains Luigi Pessina -. Intel thought about Skills for Innovationan initiative already active in several Italian schools, with practical activities that inspire teachers and involve students remotely, at school or in hybrid mode.”

What can you invest in for a School 4.0

The School 4.0 plan requires at least 60% of the funds to be donated for “digital devices and equipment for setting up innovative learning environments and laboratories for the digital professions of the future, as well as the related software, applications and digital contents exclusively aimed at didactic”. Then there are the expenses allowed for furnishings, for small building interventions, technical-operational ones and for planning. And even these investments must be aimed at promoting the use of technologies for learning.

Concretely, therefore, what should we invest in? “Classrooms need to transform into collaborative learning environments – summarizes Pessina -. They must be ready for educational experiences devoted to interaction, group work in presence and remotely”.

This is in perfect synchrony with what modern teaching requires, which places the student definitively at the center of the knowledge sharing model, and the teacher is no longer just the one who “delivers” the knowledge but becomes fully responsible for learning and its application.

The broadband connection, interactive software and devices that are up to par are the technological tools that will support this didactic model. “Technology today enables teachers to enhance learning with access to data, content and the cloud – continues the manager -. And it helps them to create learning environments that are closer to the experiences and habits of the students, who use IT and digital devices on a daily basis. Leaving them out of the classroom is a missed opportunity to better prepare the next generation of innovators”.

The tools for modern teaching

Speaking of the tools that are needed, the hardware must not be ignored: PCs must guarantee performance up to the demands of multimedia content, and then interactive whiteboards and multimedia projection systems. Then there are the application platforms with strong collaboration features, virtual reality applications for truly immersive experiences, gamification models. But it’s not just about the tools for interacting with students. There is also the whole data analysis component, that hidden side of the moon of a teaching platform that allows you to customize and adjust teaching in real time. Obviously, the whole system must be designed by a specialized partner, implemented, customized and finally protected and maintained.

“In the process of choosing – suggests Pessina -, the purpose of the device must be defined. If the PC will be used for data science, simulations, artificial intelligence, video games, it is necessary to move towards systems with Intel Core i5, Core i7 or Core i9 processors. While for video collaboration, content creation and programming, a Core i3 may suffice. All protected at the hardware level by the Intel vPro platform, which also facilitates the maintenance of the entire fleet of school PCs”.

Is technology only for advanced age groups? No. For example, for kindergartens, the Italian SiComputer has created the Penguin digital desk, which rotates 180 degrees, transforming itself into a traditional or digital desk. And there’s also the Intel Future Skills Program, which encourages kids to think creatively, learn from mistakes, and get passionate about science.