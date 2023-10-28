WhatsApp Introduces New High-Definition Photo and Video Sending Feature

WhatsApp Introduces New Features for Sending HD Photos and Videos

In a surprising move, WhatsApp has launched several practical new features in 2023, with one of them being the ability to send high-definition (HD) photos and videos. Prior to this update, users were limited to sending regular photos and would have to resort to sending files in order to share high-quality images. However, WhatsApp has now made it possible to unlock the “high-definition” function, much to the delight of its users.

This new feature proves particularly useful for those who enjoy sharing high-quality photos with their friends, especially during gatherings or dinner parties. Now, WhatsApp users can easily impress their friends by swiftly sending HD photos without any hassle.

“Teach you how to send HD photos/videos”

WhatsApp recently introduced a feature called “Achievements Unlocked”, which enables users to send HD photos (approximately 4000 x 3000 pixels) or videos in 720p resolution to their friends. While Android users had the privilege of using this feature first, iPhone users can now also take advantage of it. Regardless of whether you’re an Android or iPhone user, you have the option to send photos or videos in either standard or high-definition quality.

However, it’s worth noting that the default image quality remains standard. To send high-definition photos, users must manually select the “HD Image Quality” option, which can be quite cumbersome.

To help users send HD photos and videos effortlessly, here’s a step-by-step guide:

001: Open your friend’s message.

002: For iPhone users, select the “+” sign on the left side of the conversation bar. Android users should select the 4D clip pattern on the right side.

003: For iPhone users, click on “Photo & Video Library”. Android users should click on “Photo Library”.

004: Select the desired photo or video you want to send.

005: At the top of the preview screen, you will find an HD icon. Click on it and choose “High Quality” (iPhone) or “High Definition” (Android).

006: Press send to share your high-definition photo (around 4000 x 3000 pixels) or 720p video.

Moreover, WhatsApp has also increased the number of photos or videos that can be sent at once from 30 to 100. This upgrade is especially beneficial for travelers who capture numerous photos and need to share them with others. In summary, this enhancement adds a high level of convenience for WhatsApp users who frequently engage in sharing their travel experiences.

With the introduction of these new features, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user satisfaction and convenience. Users can look forward to an even more enhanced messaging experience as the platform strives to provide practical and efficient solutions.

