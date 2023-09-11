WhatsApp Introduces News Delivery Feature in Select Countries

WhatsApp Adds News Delivery to Its Services in Select Countries

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application, has introduced a new feature that allows users to receive news updates directly on the platform. In a statement, the company describes the feature as “a simple, reliable, and private way to receive important news from people and organizations, directly on WhatsApp.”

Unlike traditional news outlets, WhatsApp will not rely solely on media companies to deliver news updates. The University of Chile’s Vice-Rector of Information Technologies has confirmed that the university will be one of the sources of information for WhatsApp users.

With over 2 billion active users, WhatsApp aims to position itself as a comprehensive communication tool by offering users the ability to receive text messages, links, videos, audios, stickers, and even participate in surveys.

One crucial aspect of this new feature is the careful handling of users’ private data. WhatsApp assures that users’ phone numbers will only be visible to the channels they follow, ensuring privacy and protection.

According to WhatsApp, channel histories will be accessible for a maximum of 30 days. Additionally, the platform will introduce new measures to make news disappear even faster on followers’ devices. Administrators will also have the option to block screenshots and content forwarding.

The introduction of these news channels is a recent development, as Mark Zuckerberg announced WhatsApp’s vision for this new feature on June 8th. Paloma Szerman, WhatsApp’s Public Policy Manager for Latin America, explains that the news channels will be available in a separate tab called “News,” distinguishing them from regular chats with friends and family.

Unlike conventional chats, WhatsApp’s news channels are designed for one-way communication, with administrators sending content and users consuming it. A directory search function will enable users to discover and access channels based on their interests, including hobbies, sports teams, news, or practical content like recipes. The company also plans to allow access to channels through invitation links, similar to Telegram channels.

Channel administrators will have control over additional features such as blocking screenshots and content forwarding. They can also decide who can follow their channel and choose whether their channel appears in the directory or not.

Unlike regular chats, WhatsApp’s news channels do not encrypt information end-to-end by default. However, the company is considering implementing end-to-end encryption for limited-audience channels, such as those used by nonprofit or healthcare organizations.

In addition to the news delivery feature, WhatsApp also offers administrators the option to create a business around their channel, leveraging the expanded WhatsApp payment services. Furthermore, channels can be promoted in the directory to increase visibility and recognition.

The news channels feature will initially be available in Colombia and Singapore, where WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, has collaborated with local leaders and organizations for a pilot release. The company plans to expand the feature to other countries in the coming months, allowing anyone to create and access their own channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

