WhatsApp rip-off: beware, rip-off! You should stay away from this competition

There’s another bogus lottery going on. Shortly before Father’s Day, scammers want to get data and contacts with a tempting price. You should not participate in this fake competition.

Scammers try to steal data or even money from consumers in a variety of ways. False sweepstakes are gladly sent for this purpose. That’s exactly what the consumer portal reported “Mimikama“.

WhatsApp scam on Father’s Day: Fake Krombacher competition wants to steal data

The message on WhatsApp sounds tempting: “Krombacher Father’s Day 2023 campaign! 2,000 fridges with free beer” win. This competition is currently being distributed on WhatsApp. But this is a scam.

That’s how criminals work. To win the refrigerator, the recipient simply has to click on the link. Behind the link is a survey. Only after answering the questions should they actually receive the prize. But there’s a catch. The competition must be shared with your own contacts.

Rip-off in the name of WhatsApp: Krombacher warns of fake sweepstakes

In the end, there is no fridge filled with beer, but the scammers can now forward the competition to other people and even use the information collected in the survey to carry out identity theft or phishing, i.e. data theft. Therefore, everyone who received this fake sweepstakes should not respond, fill in details and forward it to contacts. Krombacher himself warns of this. They make it clear that the supposed price is a fake and that the competition is not theirs. This scam is not new. Just a few days ago, Magenta customers were supposed to be lured into a subscription trap with a fake iPhone competition. Here, too, it was required to take part in a survey beforehand.

