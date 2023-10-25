WhatsApp Update Leaves Many Phones Incompatible: Time to Upgrade

WhatsApp Update Leaves Some Phones Without Access to App

Many cell phone users were met with an unwelcome surprise this week as WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, introduced changes that rendered certain phones incompatible. News of this development has garnered attention from international media outlets, leaving users wondering if it’s time for a phone upgrade.

WhatsApp is known for regularly updating its platform to enhance user experience, but these updates often come with the downside of leaving some devices behind. This means that users may find themselves with a phone that can no longer support WhatsApp, rendering one of its main functions useless.

The latest update specifically targets smartphones running outdated versions of Android. Users with Android 4.1 and Android 4.4 Kitkat, which represent less than 1% of Android phones in the global market, will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. It’s worth noting that these figures may be slightly different in regions like Cuba.

To prepare users for this change, WhatsApp had already announced that their app would only be compatible with devices running Android 5.0 or iOS 12 at minimum. This means that if your phone operates on an older version of these operating systems, you will no longer have access to the app’s services.

WhatsApp has recommended that affected users update their mobile operating systems or consider switching to a compatible device in order to continue using the app. Failure to do so will result in WhatsApp becoming permanently inaccessible on their phones.

While it’s never pleasant to face the expense of a new phone, many users may find themselves with no other choice if they want to continue using WhatsApp. As today marks the day when WhatsApp will cease to function on unsupported devices, time is of the essence for those affected.

So, if you are still using a phone with an older Android version, it may be time to consider an upgrade. Without doing so, leaving users with a difficult choice: adapt to the changes or bid farewell to WhatsApp forever.

Share this: Facebook

X

