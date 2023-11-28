WhatsApp Web is updated with the option to send ephemeral videos and photos

WhatsApp Web Introduces New Feature Allowing Users to Send Ephemeral Photos and Videos

WhatsApp Web has been working tirelessly to improve its functionality and compete with the likes of Telegram. The latest update from the platform will soon allow users to send ephemeral videos and photos, according to a reliable source.

The leak comes from WaBetaInfo, a trusted source for all things related to WhatsApp. They reported that WhatsApp Web will soon enable users to send photos and videos that can be viewed only once.

This feature was previously available but was removed for unknown reasons. However, the good news is that it will be making a comeback.

The feature was rolled out in recent weeks for some users who installed the latest updates to their desktop application or used the latest version of WhatsApp Web. While it is not available to all users yet, it is expected to reach everyone soon.

The new feature is particularly useful for sending sensitive information that you do not want to store, such as personal details or credit card information. It can also be used for sharing private images with peace of mind.

A new button has been added to configure whether an image is sent once and deleted after being viewed, or if it will be a normal image. This functionality is available for the Windows app, WhatsApp on Mac, and the beta version of WhatsApp for iPad.

It is being deployed in a staggered manner, with the feature expected to be available to all users of WhatsApp Web in the coming weeks. Users can look forward to the ability to send ephemeral photos and videos with ease and confidence through this popular platform.