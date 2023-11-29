WhatsApp: what version of the application do you have on your iOS phone | SPORT-PLAY

“WhatsApp for iOS: How to check for updates and why it’s important”

WhatsApp for iOS is not far behind and every week it publishes new updates through the Apple App Store, the same store where you can find out the version number of the application and compare it with the one you currently have. We recommend downloading it in case the digits do not match, so you will receive some benefits that we will detail.

Surely you are asking yourself the following: “What will it do for me to know the version of an update?” The answer is simple, it will help you know why your friends do have a certain tool and you don’t, because each version comes with new ones. functions.

Furthermore, updates not only serve to add options, they also fix errors, replace old security patches and modify the user interface with a more modern one, as has happened with the Android app.

Find out what version of WhatsApp you have on your iPhone

First, open WhatsApp on your iOS device. Now, click on “Settings”, locate it with the gear icon. The next step is to find and touch the section that says: “Help”. A new screen will appear. In the part At the top you will be able to see the version number of WhatsApp you are currently using. Finally, verify that the app has pending updates in the App Store.

For what reasons can WhatsApp suspend my account?

Unofficial applications: you can say goodbye to your account if WhatsApp detects that you use modified applications, such as: “WhatsApp Plus”, “Fouad WhatsApp”, “GB WhatsApp”, etc.

Spread phishing and false promotions: normally, this type of messages are spread by cybercriminals, who try to send their scams en masse through WhatsApp. The objective is to make you believe that you have won a prize or cash, with the purpose of making you follow a series of steps, including installing an application that has a dangerous malware virus that would put your personal information and even bank details at risk.

Rumors and extortion: if you are one of the people who only shares disinformation that produces chaos, paranoia and even threats, you can also be sanctioned not only temporarily, but forever, of course, as long as users report the message you have sent.

Groups from WhatsApp: You should never name your conversation “Pedophilia”, otherwise WhatsApp will block not only you, but also the members of that group.

Did you like this new information about WhatsApp? Did you learn a useful trick? This application is full of ‘secrets’, codes, shortcuts and new tools that you can continue trying and you will only need to enter the following link for more WhatsApp notes in Depor, and that’s it. What are you waiting for?

