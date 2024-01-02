WhatsApp will leave these cell phone models forever starting in 2024 – Misiones OnLine

WhatsApp will be gone forever from certain cell phone models starting in 2024. Several news outlets have reported that the popular messaging app will no longer be supported on certain Android and iOS devices from January 2024. This means that users with these devices will no longer be able to use WhatsApp to communicate with friends and family.

According to reports by Infobae, MSN, and Computer Today, the list of cell phones that will not have WhatsApp from 2024 includes a number of Android and iOS devices. Some of the Android devices that will be affected include older models from Samsung, Huawei, and Google, while certain iPhone models will also be impacted.

This news has left many users disappointed, as WhatsApp has become an essential tool for communication for millions of people around the world. As WhatsApp prepares to phase out support for these devices, users are being urged to consider upgrading to a newer model that will continue to be supported by the messaging app.

The decision to end support for these older devices is likely driven by the need to focus on providing a more seamless and secure experience for users on newer devices. As technology continues to evolve, it is not uncommon for companies to phase out support for older models in order to prioritize the development of new features and improvements.

For users who will be affected by this change, it is important to start considering alternative messaging apps that will continue to be supported on their devices. Whether it’s switching to a different messaging app or upgrading to a newer device, it’s essential for users to make a plan for how they will continue to stay connected with their contacts once WhatsApp support ends in 2024.