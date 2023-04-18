Home » WhatsApp’s new function exposed, forwarding messages can add text prompts-ePrice.HK
Technology

WhatsApp’s new function exposed, forwarding messages can add text prompts-ePrice.HK

by admin
WhatsApp’s new function exposed, forwarding messages can add text prompts-ePrice.HK

I don’t know if netizens have experienced it. After receiving a forwarded message on WhatsApp from a friend, when they opened it, it turned out to be unsuitable for viewing in public places. At this time, you may regret why you clicked to open it with multiple hands, but if the person who sent the message can give a little reminder, you can avoid embarrassing situations.

Can reduce embarrassment

According to the latest news from the website WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a new feature for message forwarding, and it has already been provided to some Android phone users. The new function allows users to add text descriptions when forwarding messages, so that the recipients of the messages will have a simple understanding of the content. Unless the sender is trying to be tricky, this feature will be quite useful.

Android Beta is the first to test

The above text description function for forwarding messages has been added in WhatsApp Beta v2.23.8.22, and it is gradually provided to Android mobile phone users participating in the Beta testing program through the Google Play Store.

0418-3a.jpg

Source: gizmochina

See also  What about two old iPhones or be eliminated! Look at the list of iOS 17 upgrades now, does your iPhone have a share? -ePrice.HK

You may also like

Elon Musk reveals his AI: “TruthGpt will have...

🎮Capcom and Niantic’s location-based game “Monster Hunter Now”...

“Super Spar Sale” at Media Markt and Saturn:...

Apple launches Apple Savings savings account. First 2...

Windows 11 users will be able to force...

Buy cheap ASUS Vibe CX34 Flip from 850€...

Prophete E-Bike Trekking 28″: How good is the...

Over 10,000 reads! New generation PCIe5.0 SSD AORUS...

Live stream special from the native web: enterJS,...

Story of MrBeast, the youtuber who has more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy