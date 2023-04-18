WhatsApp’s new function exposed, forwarding messages can add text prompts-ePrice.HK

I don’t know if netizens have experienced it. After receiving a forwarded message on WhatsApp from a friend, when they opened it, it turned out to be unsuitable for viewing in public places. At this time, you may regret why you clicked to open it with multiple hands, but if the person who sent the message can give a little reminder, you can avoid embarrassing situations.

Can reduce embarrassment

According to the latest news from the website WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a new feature for message forwarding, and it has already been provided to some Android phone users. The new function allows users to add text descriptions when forwarding messages, so that the recipients of the messages will have a simple understanding of the content. Unless the sender is trying to be tricky, this feature will be quite useful.

Android Beta is the first to test

The above text description function for forwarding messages has been added in WhatsApp Beta v2.23.8.22, and it is gradually provided to Android mobile phone users participating in the Beta testing program through the Google Play Store.

Source: gizmochina