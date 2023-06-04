Which Resident Evil should be remade next – Capcom wants to know – – Gamereactor

After three very successful remakes of the classic Resident Evil games (Parts 2, 3, and 4), most probably fully expect them to continue down this path with a remake of the first Resident Evil and/or possibly Fan favorite Resident Evil – Code: Veronica.

It looks like a remake strategy might be just what Capcom will continue to explore, as they’ve now launched a player survey asking questions about the franchise to see how invested fans are.At the end, though, it gets really interesting, as Capcom pops up and asks respondents “Are there any other Resident Evil games (they) want to remake”

While this isn’t necessarily proof of anything, it clearly shows Capcom’s interest in more remakes and people’s curiosity about what titles to expect. It should be noted that the original Resident Evil got a Gamecube remake in 2002 (released as a remake in all major formats in 2015), but that also means it’s a 20+ year old remake, so we definitely think it will Motivated to bring it back to new viewers – but most of all, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a masterpiece of Dreamcast classic code: Veronica.

Thank you VGC