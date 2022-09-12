Home Technology Who are the 23 strongest footballers in the world according to Fifa 23




Karim Benzemathe striker of Real Madrid and the French national team, is the best footballer in the world. Stronger than Messiwinner of the last Golden Ball, and of Cristiano Ronaldo.

This time the votes of France Football have little to do with it. The special ranking was drawn up by EA Sports, the brand of the American Electronic Arts that produces Fifa. one of the most famous football video games in the world: the latest edition, Fifa 23, is out next September 30th.

In the EA Sports list, the result of the scores of the players on very specific parameters, such as ball control and dribbling, there are no Italian players.

The top five players they have the same overall score, 91, but EA Sports has decided to crown Benzema, giving him the first place. The Real Madrid striker, great protagonist of the Champions League won by the team coached by Ancelotti last May, is one of the biggest favorites to win the Ballon d’Or.

EA Sports brings together the player statistics – often the subject of debate among gamers – based on the performance of the season prior to the game’s release, in this case 2021-2022.

Compared to the Fifa 22 ranking, Messi (-2) and Cristiano Ronaldo (-1) lose positions. They now occupy the fifth and eighth place respectively.

The player who has earned the most positions, on the other hand, with an overall score of 89, e Sadio Mané. The striker who recently moved from Liverpool to Bayern Munich is in 13th place.

The strongest goalkeeper, according to EA Sports, is the Belgian Thibaut Courtois, which rises one step – compared to Fifa 22 – to ninth place. Below him, another extreme defender: Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich, a new entry in tenth place.

