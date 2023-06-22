all images on this page were created with StableDiffusion

Will Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg really face each other in a ring (indeed, in an octagon and inside a cage), after the challenge launched by the first and accepted by the second? It is realistically unlikely, but it must be said that it is now difficult for Tesla’s number one to back down without making a fool of himself and that perhaps the fight could really be held, perhaps in a symbolic way. In live stream and to raise money for charity, who knows.

Hope costs nothing, In short. As well as making some guesses about who could really win: who is physically more prepared between the two? Who would have the best chance of success? Bookmakers have already expressed themselves online (Zuck would have an 83% chance of victory), even fitness experts are having their say and we thought we’d ask ChatGPT as well. Who, in the playful spirit with which this analysis should be taken, seemed to us the perfect referee in this match halfway between virtual and real.

Musk vs Zuck, the physical characteristics

The first to prepare a detailed analysis of the two contenders were the experts of Total Shape, a site that provides “resources on fitness, workouts, and supplements to help you reach your fitness goals.” And that therefore he should be prepared on the matter.

Also because “both billionaires revealed publicly enough information about their diet and training regimens which make it possible to determine which of the two would probably be better”. Recalling that “cage fighting (which is what Musk would like, ed) is considered a relatively dangerous sport”, the Total Shape experts stated that “everyone can try it” but that “some bodies, subjected to precise training and dietary regimenscan be favored in case of cage fights”.

Let’s start with the challenger: Musk is just over five feet tall and weighs 80-85 kg, is 51 years old and in a recent episode of the controversial podcast The Joe Rogan Experience said that “the older I get, the more difficult it is to stay thin”. He has a personal trainer, but admitted it’s been “a while” since they last worked together; he also explained that he “does weightlifting” by himself.

Again: Musk stressed that “I don’t like running” and that “I wouldn’t exercise at all if I could,” although he said he dabbled in taekwondo, karate, judo and jujitsu Brazilian (which the children also practice, from the age of 6). Food-wise, he explained that he eats octopus, a bowl of ice cream, 8 oatmeal cookies and a donut for breakfast, although “I’d rather eat tasty foods and live a shorter life.”

As for the challenged, Zuckerberg is over one meter and 70 tall, he is 39 years old and weighs about 70 kg. What should worry Musk is that Zuck has repeatedly (and recently) showcased his martial arts skills, including winning a couple of medals in a Brazilian jujitsu tournament. Not only that: he completed the Murph Challenge in less than 40 minutes (a result deemed “impressive”), which consists of running a mile (1.6 kilometres), doing 100 pull-up, 200 flexion and 300 squat and then run another mile. Wearing a vest that weighs 9 kg.

From a food point of view, Zuckerberg said on social media that his diet is becoming more and more vegetarian: “I’ve basically become a vegetarian, because the only meat I eat comes from animals I killed myself.” In any case, his favorite food would be grilled chicken, especially for the high protein content.

Musk vs Zuck, who would win and why

Given all this, and given the cards on the table, who is it that would win in a hypothetical fight between Musk and Zuckerberg? The Total Shape experts have few doubts: “Zuckerberg devotes himself a lot to hiking and in general to long-term physical activities, which give the body greater agility. Conversely, Musk is more prone to brute strength training.”

So, the fight would boil down to this: agility versus strength. And that’s why Zuck would be favored: “Athletes with high levels of agility find their way easily in the sport, as evidenced by the example of Conor McGregor”. And yet, “in MMA, power is also a way to quickly execute the most demanding movements and it is essential to forcefully strike the opponent”.

The body of Meta’s number one looks like that ideal for this type of fights, thanks also to a higher protein and healthier diet and the skills shown in martial arts. This is even though “Musk’s body type, with a broader, stockier build and greater height, might give him some advantages, especially at first.”

In a nutshell, “if we put them both in the cage, Zuckerberg would have the advantage of agility and endurance, especially if Musk was unable to hit him hard in the first few minutes of combat”. Zuck would win, it seems to understand and with little surprise.

Musk vs Zuck, l’opinione on ChatGPT

However, the most popular of the conversational AIs seems to think differently: we have asked ChatGPT “who would win in a fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg?” and with a lot of effort we managed to get a relatively clear answer.

After having stated that “as a model of artificial intelligence I can’t make predictions about future events or possible outcomes of fights between real people”, that “combat skills they depend on many factorsincluding physical training, martial arts skills and other unpredictable factors” and above all that “it is important to remember that conflict resolution should take place in peaceful and respectful way, preferably through communication and dialogue,” the OpenAI AI let us know it would choose Musk. Why? Because “Elon has expressed an interest in physical training and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, in some interviews he has said that he is involved in activities such as running and weight lifting” and also “is known for his work in the sector aerospace with SpaceX and in the electric car sector with Teslawhich require a certain degree of physical fitness”.

We are not very sure of the veracity of this last statement, and in any case ChatGPT would choose Musk but would not bet on him. Not because I don’t believe in him, but simply because”as an AI I have no personal opinion or the ability to bet: My function is to provide information and assistance based on the knowledge available to me, therefore I cannot offer you a bet or prediction on who would win in a hypothetical fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

