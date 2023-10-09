Why Europe is wrong in wanting to immediately regulate artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence represents a technological frontier that is reshaping industries, economies and everyday life. At the beating heart of the digital age, AI powers many of today’s discoveries. While the world is abuzz with the fascination of AI – from automated tasks to predictive algorithms and beyond – the EU’s reaction seems more circumspect than celebratory. Why? The answer lies in its approach to regulation. We remember the early days of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. That sense of wonder, of leaping into the unknown, has been increased tenfold by AI.

However, instead of supporting this wave of innovation, the EU appears to have prematurely placed regulatory barriers, and this move could come at a substantial cost. Look at our history with emerging technologies. Europe has missed crucial moments in cloud computing, electric cars and solar energy. Giants from other regions are now leading these sectors. Today, with AI changing the game, can we afford another misstep?

Our caution has costs. Biotechnology, drone technology, augmented reality and virtual reality – all sectors intertwined with AI – have seen the EU take a backseat. These industries are not just wonders.

The EU’s tendency to regulate before seeing practical implementation is worrying. Entrepreneurs, even those with breakthrough AI ideas, face obstacles before they even get started. It is not the complexities of AI that discourage them, but the labyrinth of EU bureaucracy. Such a stifled start certainly does not favor Europe’s position at the forefront of AI innovation.

“The need is for dynamic regulation, which evolves hand in hand with innovation, allowing it to flourish while ensuring safety and ethics. This is absolutely not a sentiment against regulation. Regulations are fundamental. But in a field as transformative as AI, they must be agile, timely and supportive, not a hindrance,” explains Eric Demuth, founder and co-CEO of Bitpanda. Europe’s history is full of pioneering achievements and revolutionary innovations. However, we cannot simply bask in the glories of the past.

The artificial intelligence revolution is upon us and we must adapt. It is imperative that we empower our entrepreneurs, especially those passionate about AI, to lead the way. Let them experiment, innovate and then, with a more informed lens, introduce thoughtful regulation. Decision makers in Brussels must understand the gravity of the moment.

“The world is not waiting. If we want Europe to remain a key player in the global technology narrative, particularly in AI, our approach must move from caution to encouragement, from moderation to empowerment,” he continues to tell us Demuth.

As AI continues its rapid rise, Europe’s place today will determine its place tomorrow. Brussels must realize that Europe cannot live forever on the wealth of past centuries. Let’s support innovation, fuel AI advances ethically and reposition Europe as the power it should be in this AI-driven world.

