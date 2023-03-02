Valve isn’t known for making sequels, or at least when it does, it takes an absolute age. However, some believe a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive sequel could be on the horizon after an interesting file was spotted in Nvidia’s latest round of drivers.

“csgo2.exe” and “cs2.exe” are referenced in the driver. The user who found these references clarified that “cs2.exe” is a carryover from 2014, but we seem to have less information about “csgo2.exe”.

This has led some to believe we might be getting a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive sequel in the Source 2 engine. While it’s possible, it’s probably unlikely, considering CS:GO is enjoying rampant success even though it’s as old as it is.

The game’s player count record was recently broken, so if Valve were working on a sequel, it would run the risk of splitting the player base between the old game and the new one.

What do you think of it?