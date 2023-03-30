10
Massimo Canducci, Chief Innovation Officer of Engineering, uses a story from 1865 to explain why artificial intelligence shouldn’t be feared and why this technology doesn’t represent a serious threat to man’s role in the world of work.
ItalianA is the Italian Tech web series that tells how artificial intelligence works through the monologues of Italy’s leading AI experts.
edited by Pier Luigi Pisa
