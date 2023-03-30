Home Technology Will artificial intelligence steal our jobs?
Technology

Will artificial intelligence steal our jobs?

by admin
Will artificial intelligence steal our jobs?
Massimo Canducci, Chief Innovation Officer of Engineering, uses a story from 1865 to explain why artificial intelligence shouldn’t be feared and why this technology doesn’t represent a serious threat to man’s role in the world of work.

ItalianA is the Italian Tech web series that tells how artificial intelligence works through the monologues of Italy’s leading AI experts.

edited by Pier Luigi Pisa

See also  "Ajie" in "Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077" is still alive!Players use appearance mods and Hao Maji to continue wandering in Night City | Game Corner | Digital

You may also like

Ko0416: I can do both FPS and action...

Sonos Era 300 and 500: Smart speakers without...

Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 remake strategy｜A list...

Who owns this phone number? GIGA warning list

🎮 “Krystal Noda Goes! Street Fighter 6 World...

Soundcore VR P10 in the test: wireless in-ear...

Firefox Parent Company Establishes AI Startup Mozilla.ai to...

Medicine: Elongated microbubbles work better than spherical ones

🎮Festive update! “Splatoon 3” update data Ver.3.1.0 will...

4wardPRO ottiene la Partner Designation “Microsoft Cloud”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy