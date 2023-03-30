Tomb-sweeping Day is approaching, in order to meet the travel needs of citizens for tomb-sweeping and outings during the Tomb-sweeping Festival, and combined with the recent recovery of tourism in scenic spots, Hangzhou Public Transport Group will open a number of Qingming subway connection lines, direct lines and tomb-sweeping lines starting from April 1st. Good bus service guarantee.

1. Satisfying the Qingming festival and sweeping, optimizing the scheduling organization

Optimize and integrate the city’s public transportation line resources. On April 1, April 2, and April 5, 4 Qingming subway connection lines, 3 Qingming direct lines, and 4 Qingming tomb-sweeping special lines will be opened. Compared with Qingming last year, the original 193B road from Gudang to Xianlin Cemetery will be adjusted to a short-distance line to Shima Station of Metro Line 3; It is a Qingming direct line that is similar to IC cards. (See Appendix 1 for details of the route)

2. Improve the supporting facilities of scenic spots and help traffic management

The bus will continue to strengthen the capacity allocation of the West Lake Loop Line and the Yan’an Road Ferry Line. Combined with the optimization of the Zhijiang plate, the line from the west of the city to the Binjiang area, and the opening of the Longxiang Bridge bus station, a more reasonable bus line network in the West Lake Scenic Area will be built, and 197 and 315 will be optimized. 4, 7, 7W, 12, 28, 31, 87, 103, 194, 315, 318, 1314 and other traditional hotspot routes, strengthen the capacity allocation of traditional hot lines such as Su Causeway, Zoo, Shangtianzhu, and Yuefen On-site management forces at hot sites such as Geling, Sudi, Jingsi, Changqiao, Zoo and other sites and the implementation of the West Lake Line Great Cycle to provide guidance for passengers.

3. Strengthen management and ensure order

During the Qingming period, according to the traffic control measures of the traffic management department, Hangzhou Public Transport Group will adjust the direction of some routes according to the organization plan of the traffic management department, the flow of people, and the traffic management department. On-site monitoring and management, organizing personnel to guard the main stations, wearing uniform signs, and guiding passengers. Regional management is implemented for cemeteries with large passenger flow, passenger flow collection and distribution points, and major stations.

4. On-site monitoring and quick disposal

The public transport group will strengthen maintenance and road rescue force allocation, improve maintenance quality, play the role of road rescue cooperation network, and timely rescue failed vehicles to ensure smooth roads.

In addition, from April 1st to 2nd and April 5th, due to the traffic control measures of the traffic management department, Hangzhou Public Transport will adjust the direction of the lines involved (See Annex 2 for details）

attachment1:

List of tomb-sweeping routes during the Qingming Festival in 2023

Attachment 2:

Adjustment plan for bus routes during the Qingming Festival

1. Around Nanshan Cemetery

From April 1st to 2nd and April 5th, one-way traffic for motor vehicles from east to west will be implemented on Huyu Road (the section from Nanfu Intersection to Shuicheng Road) depending on the situation. The road is adjusted as follows:

Line 1, 20, starting from the west of the East Railway Station, following the original line to Fuxing Road, passing through Haiyue Road, Fuxing South Street, Nanfu Road, and Huyu Road to Hangzhou Ceramics Market. Temporary cancellation: Haiyue Bridge, Shuicheng Bridge, and Min’an Garden are 3 one-way stops. Temporary addition: Haiyue Garden West, Shimutian, Huaxian Bridge 3 one-way stops. The direction from Hangzhou Ceramics Market to the west of East Railway Station remains unchanged.

2. Route 42, starting from Hangzhou Ceramics Market, passing Huyu Road, Shuicheng North Road, Fuxing Road, Huaxianqiao Road, Fuxing South Street, Nanfu Road and then following the original line to Jinjiang No. 1 Park; Jinjiang No. 1 Park to Hangzhou The market direction of ceramic products remains unchanged.

3. Route 87, starting from Sanlang Temple, following the original line to Fuxing Road, passing through Haiyue Road, Fuxing South Street, and Nanfu Road, then following the original line to the east of Huanglong Sports Center. Temporary cancellation: 4 one-way stops at Haiyue Bridge, Shuicheng Bridge, Min’an Garden, and Baguatian. Temporary addition: 3 one-way stops at Yangpan Bridge, Shimutian, and Huaxian Bridge. The direction from Huanglong Sports Center to Sanlang Temple in the east remains unchanged.

4. Route 39, departing from Litongwu, follow the original line to Fuxing Road, pass through Huaxianqiao Road, Zhijiang Road, Nanfu Road, Dazifu Temple and follow the original line to Suo Lane. Temporary cancellation: Baguatian one-way stop. The direction from Suo Lane to Liwu remains unchanged.