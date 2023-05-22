Wired Productions celebrates its 15th anniversary with a special sale on the Steam platform and releases 2 new demo versions of “Tin Hearts”

[The following content is the original text of the information provided by the manufacturer]
Indie game publisher Wired Productions celebrated its 15th anniversary on May 15th with a week of rich and luxurious content to kick off a series of exciting celebrations. In this grand party that invites everyone to participate, the highlight is of course the largest Steam sale in Wired’s history, as well as a series of latest game demos and DLC surprises. All Indie Game fans don’t miss it!
Wired Productions 15th Anniversary Steam Sale Latest Trailer
Wired 15th Birthday Schedule:
Steam Game Publisher Sale (starts May 12)
Xbox Game Publisher Deals (May 15-29)
“Tin Hearts (temporary translation, original name: Tin Hearts, also translated: The Guards Adventure)” official release date (PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series S|X European version: May 16)
Arcade Paradise Pinball DLC release date (May 18)
List of game titles and discounts on Steam: