Wired Productions celebrates its 15th anniversary with a special sale on the Steam platform and releases 2 new demo versions of “Tin Hearts”

Independent game publisher Wired Productions announced that to celebrate the team’s 15th anniversary, it will hold a sale on the Steam platform and release new demo versions of “Gori: Cuddly Carnage” and “Bulwark: The Falconeer Chronicles”, as well as the launch of “Arcade Paradise” DLC content etc.

Indie game publisher Wired Productions celebrated its 15th anniversary on May 15th with a week of rich and luxurious content to kick off a series of exciting celebrations. In this grand party that invites everyone to participate, the highlight is of course the largest Steam sale in Wired’s history, as well as a series of latest game demos and DLC surprises. All Indie Game fans don’t miss it!

To celebrate this event, colleagues at Wired worked for 15 consecutive days, trying to come up with the most unique and convincing event name – “Wired 15th Birthday Mega Sale”! Also included: release of new game Tin Hearts, launch of new discounted bundles, new demos of Gori: Cuddly Carnage and Bulwark: The Falconeer Chronicles, and reveal of hit indie game Arcade Paradise “‘s latest pinball DLC!

Wired Productions 15th Anniversary Steam Sale Latest Trailer

Wired 15th Birthday Schedule:

Steam Game Publisher Sale (starts May 12)

Xbox Game Publisher Deals (May 15-29)

“Tin Hearts (temporary translation, original name: Tin Hearts, also translated: The Guards Adventure)” official release date (PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series S|X European version: May 16)

Arcade Paradise Pinball DLC release date (May 18)

List of game titles and discounts on Steam: